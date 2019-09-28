Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
Carlisle United 1-0 Oldham Athletic
-
- From the section League Two
An early strike by Olufela Olomola handed Carlisle their first home win since the opening day of the League Two season as they edged a narrow 1-0 victory over Oldham.
It was no classic as both sides struggled to put their moves together in a game where the points were needed to ease lowly league positions and Carlisle were glad to hold out for a rare win in front of their own supporters.
Carlisle got away to a flying start with a third-minute goal from on-loan Scunthorpe striker Olomola, who slotted home from just inside the box with a low shot after Harry McKirdy's run and cross had drawn two defenders.
Olomola could have celebrated another goal a couple of minutes later when he cut in from the right to go one-on-one with Oldham goalkeeper Gary Woods who narrowed the angle well to block the shot with his legs.
The Latics had a fair share of the ball in midfield with Christopher Missilou and Mohammed Sylla prominent, but Missilou fired one 20-yard effort high over the crossbar and then - when Zak Mills crossed into the box - Desire Segbe Azankpo flicked his header wide.
The visitors came out strongly after the break with Felipe Morais' firmly-struck cross just needing a touch then Mohammed Maouche got free through the middle only to slide his shot wide of the right-hand post.
Both sides failed to create many chances although Ryan Loft muscled his way through for Carlisle late on only to see Woods get his angles right to block the finish with a chance that might have dispensed with a few nervous moments waiting for the final whistle.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Collin
- 2Elliott
- 17Webster
- 27Knight-Percival
- 3Iredale
- 28Sagaf
- 8Jones
- 14Jones
- 7ThomasSubstituted forHopeat 45'minutes
- 24Olomola
- 11McKirdySubstituted forLoftat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Carroll
- 5Mellish
- 9Hope
- 22Gray
- 23Branthwaite
- 25Loft
- 31Sorensen
Oldham
- 1Woods
- 2Mills
- 34Hamer
- 31Wheater
- 3Iacovitti
- 24Sylla
- 7BrangerSubstituted forFageat 73'minutes
- 17MissilouBooked at 41mins
- 10Maouche
- 8MoraisSubstituted forEaglesat 64'minutes
- 19Segbe AzankpoSubstituted forWilsonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Stott
- 16Wilson
- 18Fage
- 20de la Paz
- 26Smith
- 29Egert
- 33Eagles
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
- Attendance:
- 4,321
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Thomas Hamer (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
Foul by Scott Wilson (Oldham Athletic).
Jack Iredale (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Hamer.
Attempt missed. Dylan Fage (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.
Scott Wilson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
Foul by Thomas Hamer (Oldham Athletic).
Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Fage (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
Attempt saved. Olufela Olomola (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Loft.
Offside, Carlisle United. Ryan Loft tries a through ball, but Hallam Hope is caught offside.
Offside, Oldham Athletic. Chris Eagles tries a through ball, but Dylan Fage is caught offside.
Chris Eagles (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mohammed Sagaf (Carlisle United).
Attempt saved. Ryan Loft (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Dylan Fage replaces Johan Branger.
Offside, Oldham Athletic. Gary Woods tries a through ball, but Johan Branger is caught offside.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Ryan Loft replaces Harry McKirdy because of an injury.
Foul by Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic).
Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Hallam Hope.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Mohammed Sagaf.
Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hallam Hope (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Scott Wilson replaces Desire Segbe Azankpo.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Chris Eagles replaces Filipe Morais.
Foul by Johan Branger (Oldham Athletic).
Olufela Olomola (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mohammed Sagaf (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Harry McKirdy (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohammed Sagaf.
Attempt saved. Harry McKirdy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Iredale with a headed pass.
Foul by Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic).
Mohammed Sagaf (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.