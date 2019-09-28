Carlisle United 1-0 Oldham Athletic

An early strike by Olufela Olomola handed Carlisle their first home win since the opening day of the League Two season as they edged a narrow 1-0 victory over Oldham.

It was no classic as both sides struggled to put their moves together in a game where the points were needed to ease lowly league positions and Carlisle were glad to hold out for a rare win in front of their own supporters.

Carlisle got away to a flying start with a third-minute goal from on-loan Scunthorpe striker Olomola, who slotted home from just inside the box with a low shot after Harry McKirdy's run and cross had drawn two defenders.

Olomola could have celebrated another goal a couple of minutes later when he cut in from the right to go one-on-one with Oldham goalkeeper Gary Woods who narrowed the angle well to block the shot with his legs.

The Latics had a fair share of the ball in midfield with Christopher Missilou and Mohammed Sylla prominent, but Missilou fired one 20-yard effort high over the crossbar and then - when Zak Mills crossed into the box - Desire Segbe Azankpo flicked his header wide.

The visitors came out strongly after the break with Felipe Morais' firmly-struck cross just needing a touch then Mohammed Maouche got free through the middle only to slide his shot wide of the right-hand post.

Both sides failed to create many chances although Ryan Loft muscled his way through for Carlisle late on only to see Woods get his angles right to block the finish with a chance that might have dispensed with a few nervous moments waiting for the final whistle.

Match report supplied by PA Media.