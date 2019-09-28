Mansfield Town 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Mansfield's miserable start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 at home by a blockbuster 30-yard finish from Plymouth's Conor Grant.

The Stags went up a gear to boss the second half, but Argyle defended well to take the points and a first win in six League Two matches.

Mansfield missed a golden chance to take a third-minute lead when Danny Rose sent CJ Hamilton clear, only for his touch to let him down.

Argyle then took a grip on the encounter and Joel Grant sent an effort just over, while Callum McFadzean's low cross struck a post before Plymouth netted a 13th-minute wonder goal.

Conrad Logan had saved Joel Grant's low strike and the ball was cleared to Conor Grant, who sent a superb finish into the top-right corner.

Logan saved another Conor Grant shot from distance, while George Cooper somehow sent a free header over from five yards.

Rose and Neal Bishop both had shots deflect just over for the hosts and Oladapo Afolayan was then too high on the turn.

But Alex Palmer was not seriously tested in the Plymouth goal until the 89th minute, when he kept out Andy Cook's low effort to preserve his side's lead.

Match report supplied by PA Media.