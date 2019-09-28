Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Mansfield Town 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
Mansfield's miserable start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 at home by a blockbuster 30-yard finish from Plymouth's Conor Grant.
The Stags went up a gear to boss the second half, but Argyle defended well to take the points and a first win in six League Two matches.
Mansfield missed a golden chance to take a third-minute lead when Danny Rose sent CJ Hamilton clear, only for his touch to let him down.
Argyle then took a grip on the encounter and Joel Grant sent an effort just over, while Callum McFadzean's low cross struck a post before Plymouth netted a 13th-minute wonder goal.
Conrad Logan had saved Joel Grant's low strike and the ball was cleared to Conor Grant, who sent a superb finish into the top-right corner.
Logan saved another Conor Grant shot from distance, while George Cooper somehow sent a free header over from five yards.
Rose and Neal Bishop both had shots deflect just over for the hosts and Oladapo Afolayan was then too high on the turn.
But Alex Palmer was not seriously tested in the Plymouth goal until the 89th minute, when he kept out Andy Cook's low effort to preserve his side's lead.
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 15ShaughnessySubstituted forCookat 77'minutes
- 5Pearce
- 17Sweeney
- 20GordonBooked at 45mins
- 7MacDonald
- 6Bishop
- 3Benning
- 10KhanSubstituted forMaynardat 81'minutes
- 32Rose
- 22HamiltonSubstituted forAfolayanat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Mellis
- 11Maynard
- 16Tomlinson
- 18Afolayan
- 19Cook
- 30Smith
- 31Stone
Plymouth
- 24Palmer
- 5WoottonBooked at 21mins
- 4AimsonBooked at 44mins
- 3SawyerBooked at 30mins
- 8Edwards
- 7SarcevicBooked at 52mins
- 15Grant
- 21McFadzeanBooked at 50mins
- 32CooperSubstituted forTaylorat 66'minutes
- 10MayorSubstituted forLolosat 71'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 16GrantSubstituted forRileyat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cooper
- 2Riley
- 6Canavan
- 9Taylor
- 19Lolos
- 20Randell
- 25Grant
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance:
- 4,499
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Neal Bishop (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town).
Klaidi Lolos (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Klaidi Lolos (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Riley.
Attempt saved. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kellan Gordon with a cross.
Attempt saved. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Joe Riley.
Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Grant with a cross.
Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Antoni Sarcevic.
Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum McFadzean (Plymouth Argyle).
Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum McFadzean (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Nicky Maynard replaces Otis Khan.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Joe Riley replaces Joel Grant.
Foul by Oladapo Afolayan (Mansfield Town).
Callum McFadzean (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Cook (Mansfield Town).
Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Andy Cook replaces Conor Shaughnessy.
Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
Alex Palmer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Klaidi Lolos (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Conor Shaughnessy (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Klaidi Lolos (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Oladapo Afolayan (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Malvind Benning.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Klaidi Lolos replaces Danny Mayor.
Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
Joel Grant (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
Will Aimson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Antoni Sarcevic.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Gary Sawyer.
Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.