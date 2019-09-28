League Two
Mansfield0Plymouth1

Mansfield Town 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Mansfield's miserable start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 at home by a blockbuster 30-yard finish from Plymouth's Conor Grant.

The Stags went up a gear to boss the second half, but Argyle defended well to take the points and a first win in six League Two matches.

Mansfield missed a golden chance to take a third-minute lead when Danny Rose sent CJ Hamilton clear, only for his touch to let him down.

Argyle then took a grip on the encounter and Joel Grant sent an effort just over, while Callum McFadzean's low cross struck a post before Plymouth netted a 13th-minute wonder goal.

Conrad Logan had saved Joel Grant's low strike and the ball was cleared to Conor Grant, who sent a superb finish into the top-right corner.

Logan saved another Conor Grant shot from distance, while George Cooper somehow sent a free header over from five yards.

Rose and Neal Bishop both had shots deflect just over for the hosts and Oladapo Afolayan was then too high on the turn.

But Alex Palmer was not seriously tested in the Plymouth goal until the 89th minute, when he kept out Andy Cook's low effort to preserve his side's lead.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 15ShaughnessySubstituted forCookat 77'minutes
  • 5Pearce
  • 17Sweeney
  • 20GordonBooked at 45mins
  • 7MacDonald
  • 6Bishop
  • 3Benning
  • 10KhanSubstituted forMaynardat 81'minutes
  • 32Rose
  • 22HamiltonSubstituted forAfolayanat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Mellis
  • 11Maynard
  • 16Tomlinson
  • 18Afolayan
  • 19Cook
  • 30Smith
  • 31Stone

Plymouth

  • 24Palmer
  • 5WoottonBooked at 21mins
  • 4AimsonBooked at 44mins
  • 3SawyerBooked at 30mins
  • 8Edwards
  • 7SarcevicBooked at 52mins
  • 15Grant
  • 21McFadzeanBooked at 50mins
  • 32CooperSubstituted forTaylorat 66'minutes
  • 10MayorSubstituted forLolosat 71'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 16GrantSubstituted forRileyat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cooper
  • 2Riley
  • 6Canavan
  • 9Taylor
  • 19Lolos
  • 20Randell
  • 25Grant
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse
Attendance:
4,499

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.

Neal Bishop (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle).

Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town).

Klaidi Lolos (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Klaidi Lolos (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Riley.

Attempt saved. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kellan Gordon with a cross.

Attempt saved. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Joe Riley.

Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Grant with a cross.

Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).

Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Antoni Sarcevic.

Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum McFadzean (Plymouth Argyle).

Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum McFadzean (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Nicky Maynard replaces Otis Khan.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Joe Riley replaces Joel Grant.

Foul by Oladapo Afolayan (Mansfield Town).

Callum McFadzean (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andy Cook (Mansfield Town).

Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Andy Cook replaces Conor Shaughnessy.

Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).

Alex Palmer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Klaidi Lolos (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Conor Shaughnessy (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Klaidi Lolos (Plymouth Argyle).

Attempt missed. Oladapo Afolayan (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Malvind Benning.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Klaidi Lolos replaces Danny Mayor.

Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).

Joel Grant (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).

Will Aimson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Antoni Sarcevic.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Gary Sawyer.

Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter116411610622
2Crewe117131813522
3Cheltenham1163220101021
4Forest Green11632115621
5Swindon116231813520
6Newport11551116520
7Grimsby115331913618
8Bradford115331510518
9Colchester11443129316
10Crawley114431816216
11Cambridge114341411315
12Plymouth114341513215
13Northampton114341412215
14Walsall11434811-315
15Port Vale113531417-314
16Carlisle114251318-514
17Macclesfield113441112-113
18Salford112541220-811
19Mansfield112451216-410
20Oldham112451216-410
21Leyton Orient112451521-610
22Morecambe111461121-107
23Scunthorpe111371119-86
24Stevenage11056715-85
View full League Two table

Top Stories