Match ends, Exeter City 1, Grimsby Town 3.
Exeter City 1-3 Grimsby Town
League Two leaders Exeter fell to their first league defeat of the season as they were humbled 3-1 by Grimsby at St James Park but managed to hold onto top spot on goal difference.
Exeter started brightly, but were hit on the counter when Grimsby opened the scoring after 23 minutes.
Jake Hessenthaler's corner found Ethan Robson completely unmarked and he headed powerfully past Lewis Ward.
Grimsby looked threatening on the counter attack, but could not break the Mariners down.
Nicky Law saw a shot blocked just before half-time and Ryan Bowman failed to connect with Jack Sparkes' cross when it looked easier to score.
Sweeney then struck the crossbar for Exeter before Law's follow-up was cleared off the line and onto the bar and Grimsby hit Exeter again on the counter on the hour mark.
Dean Moxey could have no complaints as he brought down Max Wright and Moses Ogbu fired the resulting penalty past Lewis Ward to double Grimsby's score.
The Grecians were caught out again after 67 minutes as Ogbu teed up Robson to smash in his second of the game as Grimsby took advantage of the gaping holes in Exeter's backline.
The home side did bag a consolation in stoppage time as Bowman swept in a Randell Williams free-kick, but it was too little too late for Matt Taylor's men.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Ward
- 2SweeneyBooked at 76mins
- 15Parkes
- 21MoxeyBooked at 59mins
- 11Williams
- 25TaylorBooked at 82mins
- 27CollinsBooked at 32minsSubstituted forFisherat 63'minutes
- 22SparkesSubstituted forRichardsonat 45'minutes
- 8Law
- 12Bowman
- 7MartinSubstituted forSeymourat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Woodman
- 5Martin
- 17Jay
- 18Fisher
- 20Richardson
- 23Maxted
- 35Seymour
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 2Hendrie
- 6Waterfall
- 25Pollock
- 3GibsonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forDavisat 67'minutes
- 11Cook
- 8HessenthalerBooked at 69mins
- 12RobsonBooked at 25mins
- 14RoseSubstituted forHansonat 60'minutes
- 20OgbuSubstituted forWhitehouseat 73'minutes
- 19WrightBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 4Davis
- 7Green
- 9Hanson
- 10Whitehouse
- 18Vernam
- 22Hewitt
- 23Russell
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 4,973
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Grimsby Town 3.
Randell Williams (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Max Wright (Grimsby Town).
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Grimsby Town 3. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Randell Williams following a set piece situation.
Alex Fisher (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harry Davis (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Ben Seymour (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pierce Sweeney with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Seymour.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Cook (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliott Whitehouse.
Tom Parkes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town).
Offside, Grimsby Town. Jake Hessenthaler tries a through ball, but Elliott Whitehouse is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Randell Williams with a cross.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jordan Cook.
Booking
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Law with a cross.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Jake Hessenthaler tries a through ball, but Elliott Whitehouse is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Ben Seymour replaces Lee Martin.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
Booking
Max Wright (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Hanson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City).
Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Elliott Whitehouse replaces Moses Ogbu.
Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by James McKeown.
Attempt saved. Lee Martin (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicky Law.
Booking
Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby Town).
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 0, Grimsby Town 3. Ethan Robson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Moses Ogbu following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Harry Davis replaces Liam Gibson.
Tom Parkes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Hanson (Grimsby Town).