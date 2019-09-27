League Two
Swindon15:00Newport
Venue: The County Ground

Swindon Town v Newport County

Swindon could be without Keshi Anderson with a hamstring strain, but fellow forward Kaiyne Woolery is set to feature following a knee injury.

Defender Mathieus Baudry could also return from his ankle injury, but midfielder Jordan Lyden is still absent with a thigh problem.

Newport are without the suspended Ryan Inniss, while fellow defender Mickey Demetriou (broken leg) remains out.

Forward Tristan Abrahams is pushing for a start after scoring last weekend.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th September 2019

  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00NewportNewport County
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00WalsallWalsall
  • ExeterExeter City15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • SalfordSalford City15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00BradfordBradford City
  • StevenageStevenage15:00CambridgeCambridge United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter10640157822
2Crewe107031712521
3Cheltenham106221991020
4Swindon106221811720
5Forest Green1053275218
6Bradford10523149517
7Newport1045196317
8Crawley104421613316
9Grimsby104331612415
10Colchester10433118315
11Cambridge104241310314
12Northampton104241210214
13Port Vale103431114-313
14Plymouth103341413112
15Macclesfield103341011-112
16Walsall1033459-412
17Salford102531216-411
18Carlisle103251218-611
19Mansfield102441215-310
20Oldham102441215-310
21Leyton Orient102351218-69
22Morecambe10136919-106
23Scunthorpe101271018-85
24Stevenage10046614-84
View full League Two table

