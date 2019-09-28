League Two
Stevenage 1-1 Cambridge United

Sam Smith netted a late equaliser as Cambridge came from behind to earn a 1-1 League Two draw at rock-bottom Stevenage.

Winless Boro hit the front early on through Jason Cowley's close-range strike, but Cambridge piled on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded when Smith found the net seven minutes from time.

Cowley's early strike was just reward for a fast start from the hosts. Elliott List cut in from the left and fired in a low shot which the Stevenage striker flicked past Dimitar Mitov.

Cambridge gradually grew into the game, and George Maris tested Paul Farman with a low curling effort in the 29th minute which the Boro keeper parried to safety.

It was one-way traffic after the break, with Cambridge's George Taft hitting the bar with a looping header, and substitute Paul Lewis rattling the base of the post.

The visitors finally found an equaliser after a brilliant burst down the left from another sub, Harrison Dunk. His cross was perfect for Smith to steer in his fourth of the season.

Marc Richards could have won it for Colin Calderwood's men in stoppage time when he swivelled and fired in a shot which Farman did brilliantly to punch to safety.

Line-ups

Stevenage

  • 1FarmanBooked at 68mins
  • 2WildinSubstituted forIonttonat 31'minutes
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 31Nugent
  • 3StokesSubstituted forKennedyat 75'minutes
  • 7Carter
  • 44TimlinBooked at 21mins
  • 12Husin
  • 9Cowley
  • 28Guthrie
  • 34ListSubstituted forWattsat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Kennedy
  • 13Bastien
  • 16Iontton
  • 20Watts
  • 25Taylor
  • 33Denton
  • 35Mackail-Smith

Cambridge

  • 1Mitov
  • 5TaylorSubstituted forLambeat 63'minutes
  • 34Ward
  • 4Taft
  • 2Knoyle
  • 30RolesBooked at 48minsSubstituted forLewisat 63'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 8O'NeilSubstituted forDunkat 78'minutes
  • 10Maris
  • 7Hannant
  • 20Smith
  • 18Richards

Substitutes

  • 9Dallas
  • 11Dunk
  • 14Ibehre
  • 16Darling
  • 19Lambe
  • 22Lewis
  • 25Burton
Referee:
Will Finnie
Attendance:
3,452

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home20
Away23
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Stevenage 1, Cambridge United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stevenage 1, Cambridge United 1.

Attempt blocked. Jason Cowley (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Kennedy.

Foul by Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United).

Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Elliott Ward (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Hannant with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Scott Cuthbert.

Attempt saved. Marc Richards (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross.

George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Carter (Stevenage).

Attempt blocked. Noor Husin (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Cowley.

Attempt blocked. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noor Husin.

Attempt saved. Noor Husin (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Lewis (Cambridge United).

Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Lewis (Cambridge United).

Arthur Iontton (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a headed pass.

George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Cowley (Stevenage).

Foul by Sam Smith (Cambridge United).

Ben Nugent (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stevenage 1, Cambridge United 1. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross.

Attempt saved. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Lewis.

Attempt saved. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Hannant.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk replaces Liam O'Neil.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Ben Kennedy replaces Chris Stokes.

Attempt missed. Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Lewis.

Attempt blocked. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Maris with a headed pass.

Offside, Stevenage. Paul Farman tries a through ball, but Kurtis Guthrie is caught offside.

Foul by Paul Lewis (Cambridge United).

Paul Farman (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Liam O'Neil.

Attempt saved. Jason Cowley (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reggie Lambe.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Sam Smith.

Attempt blocked. Michael Timlin (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Kelland Watts (Stevenage) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Elliott Ward.

