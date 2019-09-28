Stevenage 1-1 Cambridge United

Sam Smith netted a late equaliser as Cambridge came from behind to earn a 1-1 League Two draw at rock-bottom Stevenage.

Winless Boro hit the front early on through Jason Cowley's close-range strike, but Cambridge piled on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded when Smith found the net seven minutes from time.

Cowley's early strike was just reward for a fast start from the hosts. Elliott List cut in from the left and fired in a low shot which the Stevenage striker flicked past Dimitar Mitov.

Cambridge gradually grew into the game, and George Maris tested Paul Farman with a low curling effort in the 29th minute which the Boro keeper parried to safety.

It was one-way traffic after the break, with Cambridge's George Taft hitting the bar with a looping header, and substitute Paul Lewis rattling the base of the post.

The visitors finally found an equaliser after a brilliant burst down the left from another sub, Harrison Dunk. His cross was perfect for Smith to steer in his fourth of the season.

Marc Richards could have won it for Colin Calderwood's men in stoppage time when he swivelled and fired in a shot which Farman did brilliantly to punch to safety.

Match report supplied by PA Media.