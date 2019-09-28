Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Motherwell
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic66002141718
2Rangers65011651115
3Aberdeen632194511
4Motherwell63121210210
5Ross County631289-110
6Livingston62229908
7Kilmarnock621357-27
8Hearts6123912-35
9Hamilton612359-45
10St Mirren611436-34
11Hibernian6114515-104
12St Johnstone6033517-123
