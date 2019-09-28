Scottish Premiership
Hibernian1Celtic1

Hibernian v Celtic

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 28Maxwell
  • 17James
  • 18JacksonSubstituted forWhittakerat 32'minutes
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 20Hallberg
  • 6VelaBooked at 39mins
  • 14Mallan
  • 23Allan
  • 19Middleton
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 7Horgan
  • 11Newell
  • 22Kamberi
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 13Bauer
  • 2Jullien
  • 35AjerBooked at 44mins
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 49Forrest
  • 21NtchamBooked at 39mins
  • 17Christie
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 10Bayo
  • 11Sinclair
  • 15Hayes
  • 18Rogic
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 33Elhamed
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Hibernian 1, Celtic 1.

Attempt blocked. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic).

Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Glenn Middleton (Hibernian).

Moritz Bauer (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).

Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Glenn Middleton (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moritz Bauer (Celtic).

Booking

Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Josh Vela (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Josh Vela (Hibernian).

Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christopher Jullien (Celtic).

Josh Vela (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Celtic).

Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Steven Whittaker replaces Adam Jackson because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 1, Celtic 1. Ryan Christie (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Moritz Bauer.

Foul by Glenn Middleton (Hibernian).

Moritz Bauer (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

Goal!

Own Goal by Kristoffer Ajer, Celtic. Hibernian 1, Celtic 0.

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Moritz Bauer (Celtic).

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic).

Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic76102251719
2Rangers65011651115
3Aberdeen632194511
4Motherwell63121210210
5Ross County631289-110
6Livingston62229908
7Kilmarnock621357-27
8Hearts6123912-35
9Hamilton612359-45
10Hibernian7124616-105
11St Mirren611436-34
12St Johnstone6033517-123
View full Scottish Premiership table

