First Half ends, Hibernian 1, Celtic 1.
Hibernian v Celtic
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 28Maxwell
- 17James
- 18JacksonSubstituted forWhittakerat 32'minutes
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 20Hallberg
- 6VelaBooked at 39mins
- 14Mallan
- 23Allan
- 19Middleton
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 7Horgan
- 11Newell
- 22Kamberi
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 13Bauer
- 2Jullien
- 35AjerBooked at 44mins
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 49Forrest
- 21NtchamBooked at 39mins
- 17Christie
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 10Bayo
- 11Sinclair
- 15Hayes
- 18Rogic
- 27Elyounoussi
- 33Elhamed
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic).
Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Glenn Middleton (Hibernian).
Moritz Bauer (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).
Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Glenn Middleton (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moritz Bauer (Celtic).
Booking
Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Josh Vela (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Josh Vela (Hibernian).
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christopher Jullien (Celtic).
Josh Vela (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Celtic).
Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Steven Whittaker replaces Adam Jackson because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Celtic 1. Ryan Christie (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Moritz Bauer.
Foul by Glenn Middleton (Hibernian).
Moritz Bauer (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
Goal!
Own Goal by Kristoffer Ajer, Celtic. Hibernian 1, Celtic 0.
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Moritz Bauer (Celtic).
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic).
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.