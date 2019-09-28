St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|7
|6
|1
|0
|22
|5
|17
|19
|2
|Rangers
|6
|5
|0
|1
|16
|5
|11
|15
|3
|Aberdeen
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Motherwell
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|10
|2
|10
|5
|Ross County
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|10
|6
|Livingston
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|9
|0
|8
|7
|Kilmarnock
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|8
|Hearts
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|5
|9
|Hamilton
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|5
|10
|Hibernian
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|16
|-10
|5
|11
|St Mirren
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|12
|St Johnstone
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|17
|-12
|3
