Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Tottenham's shoot-out defeat at Colchester was the first time since 2005 they had been knocked out of the League Cup by a lower league side

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino remains without injured pair Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon.

The likes of Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Jan Vertonghen are likely to come back into the starting line-up after being rested against Colchester.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is a doubt after he picked up a slight muscle problem against Portsmouth in midweek.

Moussa Djenepo remains unavailable because of a leg injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: The suspicion things aren't quite right at Tottenham was pretty much confirmed by Mauricio Pochettino himself this week, when he said he needs time to "rebuild togetherness in the squad" after their shock League Cup exit to Colchester.

In contrast to Spurs, Southampton had a great night in the cup during midweek, with Ralph Hasenhuttl calling their derby win at Portsmouth "unforgettable", but while they come into this one on a high, he's warned Tottenham will be like a wounded boxer and expects them to come out swinging.

If the Saints can make it five away wins in a row that could really leave Spurs on the ropes.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on Southampton: "They have very good players, a great manager and they are doing a fantastic job and it's going to be tough.

"The opponent has a massive motivation to come and play Tottenham, who were the finalists of the Champions League.

"Of course we are a target for our opponents, to play in our amazing stadium, the best stadium in Europe. It's a big motivation, just as it was for our opponents to play at Wembley."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "I think it's interesting that in away games we have not always played better than we have at home.

"Sometimes we have given more chances to the opponent, but in the end we have had better results, and that's strange, but we go with a lot of self-confidence now to London.

"We know about the challenge we are facing there, but we are a good, committed team at the moment."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Tottenham will be back with a bang this week, because they are a long way off being in crisis.

They should be too strong for Southampton. A comfortable win would go a long way to solving Spurs' problems.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's defeat at St Mary's in March was only their second in their last 14 Premier League meetings with Southampton.

Southampton have won just one and lost seven of their last eight games away at Spurs. In total, they have won at Tottenham on just three of their 20 visits in the Premier League.

However, Southampton have only won more Premier League matches versus Newcastle United (15) than they have against Tottenham (12).

The Saints are looking to win consecutive league matches against Spurs for the first time since winning three in a row between January 2003 and March 2004.

Tottenham

Tottenham have lost nine of their last 18 Premier League fixtures. Prior to this run, they had lost just nine of 50 top-flight matches.

Spurs have lost 10 league games in 2019. Of Premier League ever-presents, only Brighton (13), Watford (12) and Bournemouth (11) have lost more.

Mauricio Pochettino's side won their first four matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but have won just two of their subsequent six fixtures there in all competitions.

Southampton