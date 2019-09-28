Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Partick Thistle 3.
Inverness CT 1-3 Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle to secure their first win of the Championship season in Ian McCall's first game as manager.
McCall's side also moved off the bottom of the table.
Dario Zanatta broke the deadlock early on for the visitors, but Jordan White's close-range header levelled the match.
But Kenny Miller restored the lead when he intercepted a poor pass, and Cammy Palmer met James Penrice's cross to make it three.
The Highlanders find themselves now five points adrift of the summit and their 100% home record now gone.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson: "We said at half-time the first 10 minutes are massive and we felt if we could get our noses in front we could go on and win the game.
"Kenny's goal changes the game in an instant and gives Thistle a massive lift.
"By not sticking to our passing game they started to cope with it okay and allowed them to play as the Thistle of old.
"We can't complain about the result as Thistle thoroughly deserved to win it. Three really well taken goals. For me it was down to attitude - maybe they thought they just had to turn up today."
Patrick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "We could have scored more. We were a bit more fluent in the second half and looked a bit more dangerous. We got the ball into good areas. We scored two really good goals. It was a great day for us.
"Inverness have won six in a row here so its a really outstanding result.
"It's one game and we've got to build on that. It's great to get the three points but we've got to kick on and in this league three or four wins and a draw and you could end up third, fourth or fifth - that's how tight it is."
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 3Tremarco
- 28MacGregorSubstituted forTodorovat 73'minutes
- 14Vincent
- 4Welsh
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forCarsonat 64'minutes
- 17StoreySubstituted forMachadoat 87'minutes
- 9White
Substitutes
- 8Carson
- 12McHattie
- 19Todorov
- 21MacKay
- 24Trafford
- 26Harper
- 27Machado
Partick Thistle
- 22FoxBooked at 87mins
- 2Williamson
- 43SaundersSubstituted forGordonat 46'minutes
- 6McGinty
- 15RobsonSubstituted forPenriceat 80'minutes
- 4O'Ware
- 7Cardle
- 16PalmerSubstituted forColeat 88'minutes
- 8BanniganBooked at 90mins
- 19ZanattaBooked at 72mins
- 9Miller
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 3Penrice
- 5Hall
- 12Cole
- 14Gordon
- 23De Vita
- 24Kakay
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 2,469
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Partick Thistle 3.
Jordan White (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range.
Booking
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Vincent (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Reece Cole replaces Cameron Palmer.
Booking
Scott Fox (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Matheus Machado replaces Miles Storey.
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle).
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Partick Thistle 3. Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Penrice.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. James Penrice replaces Thomas Robson.
Attempt missed. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nikolay Todorov replaces Roddy MacGregor.
Attempt saved. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle).
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. David Carson replaces Aaron Doran.
Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle).
Mark Ridgers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Thomas Robson.
Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Miles Storey.