Inverness CT 1-3 Partick Thistle

Ian McCall led Partick Thistle to a win in his first game in charge

Partick Thistle beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle to secure their first win of the Championship season in Ian McCall's first game as manager.

McCall's side also moved off the bottom of the table.

Dario Zanatta broke the deadlock early on for the visitors, but Jordan White's close-range header levelled the match.

But Kenny Miller restored the lead when he intercepted a poor pass, and Cammy Palmer met James Penrice's cross to make it three.

The Highlanders find themselves now five points adrift of the summit and their 100% home record now gone.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson: "We said at half-time the first 10 minutes are massive and we felt if we could get our noses in front we could go on and win the game.

"Kenny's goal changes the game in an instant and gives Thistle a massive lift.

"By not sticking to our passing game they started to cope with it okay and allowed them to play as the Thistle of old.

"We can't complain about the result as Thistle thoroughly deserved to win it. Three really well taken goals. For me it was down to attitude - maybe they thought they just had to turn up today."

Patrick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "We could have scored more. We were a bit more fluent in the second half and looked a bit more dangerous. We got the ball into good areas. We scored two really good goals. It was a great day for us.

"Inverness have won six in a row here so its a really outstanding result.

"It's one game and we've got to build on that. It's great to get the three points but we've got to kick on and in this league three or four wins and a draw and you could end up third, fourth or fifth - that's how tight it is."