Scottish League One
Montrose4Peterhead3

Montrose v Peterhead

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 14Dillon
  • 4Allan
  • 3SteevesBooked at 56mins
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 8WatsonBooked at 39minsSubstituted forJohnstonat 86'minutes
  • 19Callaghan
  • 7Webster
  • 20LyonsBooked at 23minsSubstituted forCampbellat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23MacBeathSubstituted forRennieat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 9Rennie
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Campbell

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 17FergusonBooked at 59mins
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 6FerrySubstituted forConroyat 46'minutes
  • 7StevensonBooked at 89mins
  • 14FraserSubstituted forSmithat 69'minutes
  • 99LyleSubstituted forArmourat 76'minutes
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 15Hooper
  • 16Armour
  • 19Conroy
  • 27Wilson
Referee:
Duncan Williams
Attendance:
497

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 4, Peterhead 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 4, Peterhead 3.

Booking

Iain Campbell (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).

Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Iain Campbell replaces Blair Lyons.

Booking

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Paul Watson.

Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Conroy (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Ben Armour (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Ferguson (Peterhead).

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Ben Armour replaces Derek Lyle.

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Peterhead).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Joel MacBeath.

Joel MacBeath (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Ferguson (Peterhead).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Aidan Smith replaces Gary Fraser.

Attempt saved. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).

David Ferguson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 4, Peterhead 3. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ryan Conroy.

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers860220101018
2East Fife8440179816
3Falkirk84311421215
4Clyde83321412212
5Airdrieonians8323810-211
6Forfar831478-110
7Dumbarton83141116-510
8Peterhead82331014-49
9Stranraer81251021-115
10Montrose8116918-94
