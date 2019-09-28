Match ends, Montrose 4, Peterhead 3.
Montrose v Peterhead
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Lennox
- 2Ballantyne
- 14Dillon
- 4Allan
- 3SteevesBooked at 56mins
- 22Ballantyne
- 8WatsonBooked at 39minsSubstituted forJohnstonat 86'minutes
- 19Callaghan
- 7Webster
- 20LyonsBooked at 23minsSubstituted forCampbellat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23MacBeathSubstituted forRennieat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 9Rennie
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 18Campbell
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 17FergusonBooked at 59mins
- 3Boyle
- 8Brown
- 6FerrySubstituted forConroyat 46'minutes
- 7StevensonBooked at 89mins
- 14FraserSubstituted forSmithat 69'minutes
- 99LyleSubstituted forArmourat 76'minutes
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 11Smith
- 15Hooper
- 16Armour
- 19Conroy
- 27Wilson
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
- Attendance:
- 497
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 4, Peterhead 3.
Booking
Iain Campbell (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Iain Campbell replaces Blair Lyons.
Booking
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Paul Watson.
Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Conroy (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Ben Armour (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Ferguson (Peterhead).
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Ben Armour replaces Derek Lyle.
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Joel MacBeath.
Joel MacBeath (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Ferguson (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Aidan Smith replaces Gary Fraser.
Attempt saved. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).
David Ferguson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 4, Peterhead 3. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ryan Conroy.
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.