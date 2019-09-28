Match ends, Brechin City 2, Elgin City 1.
Brechin City v Elgin City
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1McMinn
- 2Reekie
- 6Page
- 5HillBooked at 21mins
- 3McLaughlinBooked at 88mins
- 8AllanBooked at 52minsSubstituted forWattat 76'minutes
- 4Brown
- 11Inglis
- 10McCord
- 7KnoxSubstituted forNgoyat 66'minutes
- 9McManusBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 12Duncanson
- 14Watt
- 15Crawford
- 16Reid
- 17Ngoy
- 21O'Neil
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 5Bronsky
- 4Cooper
- 3Spark
- 11MacEwanSubstituted forAitkenat 71'minutes
- 8Cameron
- 6Dingwall
- 7MacKaySubstituted forSopelat 85'minutes
- 9HesterBooked at 54mins
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Roddie
- 14Loveland
- 15Sopel
- 16Aitken
- 17Scott
- 18Willis
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 349
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 2, Elgin City 1.
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
Christopher McLaughlin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 2, Elgin City 1. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan McCord.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Reekie.
Attempt saved. Luke Watt (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Christopher McLaughlin (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christopher McLaughlin (Brechin City).
Booking
Paul McManus (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McManus (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Aidan Sopel replaces Daniel MacKay.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).
Luke Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Luke Watt (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Attempt blocked. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Tom McHale.
Attempt saved. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Elgin City).
Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Luke Watt replaces Paul Allan.
Attempt missed. Emile Ngoy (Brechin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Matthew Aitken (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Christopher McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Matthew Aitken replaces Rory MacEwan.
Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Emile Ngoy replaces Matthew Knox.
Attempt missed. Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.