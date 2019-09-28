Cove Rangers v Annan Athletic

Scottish League Two
Cove Rangers15:00Annan Athletic
Venue: Balmoral Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers76102391419
2Edinburgh City75111611516
3Cowdenbeath7502148615
4Queen's Park723268-29
5Annan Athletic7232711-49
6Albion72231315-28
7Stenhousemuir7223711-48
8Elgin713378-16
9Stirling711537-44
10Brechin7106513-83
