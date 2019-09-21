Italian Serie A
AC Milan0Inter Milan2

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores in derby win

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku is the first Belgian to score in the Milan derby since 1914

Romelu Lukaku scored in his first Milan derby as Inter beat AC Milan.

Marcelo Brozovic gave Antonio Conte's Inter the lead with a deflected strike, which was confirmed after a VAR review.

Former Manchester United forward Lukaku headed home his third goal in four Serie A matches from Nicolo Barella's cross.

Inter hit the woodwork twice late on, through Matteo Politano and Antonio Candreva, with Milan's Theo Hernandez also striking the post.

The result takes Inter - who have won all four of their league games this season so far - back to the top of the table, above champions Juventus, who beat Verona 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Inter last won the Serie A title in 2010 as part of the treble under Jose Mourinho.

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 12ContiBooked at 48mins
  • 22Musacchio
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68RodríguezSubstituted forHernándezat 72'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 20Biglia
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 64'minutes
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 9Piatek
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 83'minutesBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 4Bennacer
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Borini
  • 18Rebic
  • 19Hernández
  • 25Reina
  • 33Krunic
  • 39Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 46Gabbia
  • 90Donnarumma

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Godín
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37Skriniar
  • 77Brozovic
  • 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 82mins
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forCandrevaat 82'minutes
  • 12SensiSubstituted forVecinoat 71'minutes
  • 18Asamoah
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forPolitanoat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 16Politano
  • 19Lazaro
  • 20Valero
  • 21Dimarco
  • 27Padelli
  • 34Biraghi
  • 87Candreva
  • 95Bastoni
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 0, Inter Milan 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 0, Inter Milan 2.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).

Diego Godín (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan).

Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

Mateo Musacchio (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ante Rebic (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Diego Godín (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).

Theo Hernández (Milan) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

Attempt missed. Lucas Biglia (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Ante Rebic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Ante Rebic replaces Rafael Leão.

Booking

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Nicolò Barella.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).

Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Milan 0, Inter Milan 2. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.

Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Politano replaces Lautaro Martínez.

Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).

Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Theo Hernández replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Stefano Sensi.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan440091812
2Juventus431074310
3Bologna32106427
4Napoli32019726
5Atalanta32017616
6Torino32016516
7Cagliari42027526
8Brescia42025506
9AC Milan420223-16
10Roma31208625
11Lazio31115324
12Hellas Verona411234-14
13Genoa411279-24
14Sassuolo31027703
15Parma310245-13
16SPAL310245-13
17Lecce310226-43
18Udinese410325-33
19Fiorentina301246-21
20Sampdoria300319-80
View full Italian Serie A table

