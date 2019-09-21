Match ends, Juventus 2, Verona 1.
Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona: Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey scores on Serie A debut
-
- From the section European Football
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored on his Serie A debut as champions Juventus came from behind to defeat Verona.
Ramsey, 28, made his first appearance as an 86th-minute substitute in the Champions League on Wednesday and saw his long-range shot deflected into the corner 31 minutes into his full debut.
Verona had taken a 20th-minute lead courtesy of Miguel Veloso's spectacular volley from outside the box.
But Cristiano Ronaldo completed the turnaround with a second-half penalty.
Returning veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon produced an excellent save late on to secure the three points - the 41-year-old making his second debut for the hosts against the side against whom he played his previous Juventus game in May 2018.
Marash Kumbulla received a red card deep into injury time - Verona's third in four matches - as he brought down Blaise Matuidi, but Ronaldo's resulting free-kick struck the wall.
After the Italian champions disappointingly threw away a two-goal lead against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Veloso's early goal-of-the-season contender stunned the Turin crowd.
Moments before taking a surprise lead, a spirited Verona had missed a penalty after Merih Demiral brought down Samuel Di Carmine. Di Carmine struck the post from the spot-kick, before Darko Lazovic fired the rebound off the bar.
A fortunate deflection ensured a dream debut goal for Ramsey, who moved to Turin in the summer after his Arsenal deal expired, and just four minutes after the restart Ronaldo converted from the spot following Koray Gunter's clumsy challenge on Juan Cuadrado.
Ramsay received a warm reception as he was withdrawn by Maurizio Sarri on the hour mark - having becoming the first Welshman to score for Juventus since Ian Rush in 1988.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 13Danilo
- 28Demiral
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 8RamseySubstituted forKhediraat 61'minutes
- 30BentancurSubstituted forPjanicat 51'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 10DybalaSubstituted forHiguaínat 72'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 4de Ligt
- 5Pjanic
- 6Khedira
- 17Mandzukic
- 21Higuaín
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 25Rabiot
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
Hellas Verona
- 1Silvestri
- 13RrahmaniBooked at 28mins
- 24KumbullaBooked at 90mins
- 21Günter
- 5FaraoniBooked at 34mins
- 34S AmrabatSubstituted forPazziniat 85'minutes
- 4Pinto Veloso
- 88Lazovic
- 14VerreSubstituted forPessinaat 59'minutes
- 20ZaccagniSubstituted forTutinoat 73'minutes
- 10Di Carmine
Substitutes
- 3Vitale
- 8Henderson
- 11Pazzini
- 22Berardi
- 25Danzi
- 27Dawidowicz
- 29Salcedo Mora
- 32Pessina
- 33Empereur
- 66Tutino
- 96Radunovic
- 98Adjapong
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Verona 1.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Marash Kumbulla (Verona) for a bad foul.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Verona).
Attempt missed. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gianluigi Buffon.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gennaro Tutino (Verona).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Veloso (Verona).
Miguel Veloso (Verona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Attempt saved. Darko Lazovic (Verona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Faraoni.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Gennaro Tutino (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Sofyan Amrabat.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Sami Khedira.
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Miguel Veloso (Verona).
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Gennaro Tutino replaces Mattia Zaccagni.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín replaces Paulo Dybala.
Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Juan Cuadrado is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Di Carmine (Verona) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Matteo Pessina (Verona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dangerous play by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Matteo Pessina (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi with a cross.