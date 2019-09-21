Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, 1. FC Köln 0.
Bayern Munich 4-0 Cologne: Lewandowski stars as Coutinho scores first goal
Robert Lewandowski made it nine goals in five Bundesliga matches as champions Bayern Munich comfortably beat Cologne.
Lewandowski rounded off a swift passing move as the hosts led after three minutes and doubled his tally with a header shortly after half-time.
Summer addition Philippe Coutinho scored his first Bayern goal with a retaken penalty after the visitors' Kingsley Ehizibue was shown a red card.
Substitute Ivan Perisic then fired low into the corner for his side's fourth.
Victory against promoted Cologne sees Bayern remain undefeated after five matches and return to winning ways after drawing 1-1 with RB Leipzig last weekend.
The champions made the perfect start as Joshua Kimmich played Lewandowski through, and they almost added a second 10 minutes later as Coutinho's curling free-kick struck the post.
Kimmich got his second assist when Bayern's in-form striker Lewandowski headed in from his inviting corner.
Despite Lewandowski chasing a hat-trick, Coutinho was allowed to take the penalty after defender Ehizibue bundled him over in the area.
The Brazilian's initial strike down the middle was ruled out due to players encroaching in the area, but the Barcelona loanee kept his cool to fire into the roof of the net on his second attempt.
Croatian Perisic's effort from the edge of the area with 17 minutes remaining completed a satisfying week for Niko Kovac's side, who opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 17BoatengBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 59'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 21HernándezBooked at 67mins
- 32KimmichSubstituted forCuisanceat 72'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 24Tolisso
- 22Gnabry
- 10Coutinho
- 14Perisic
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMüllerat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Cuisance
- 19Davies
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 33Mai
- 35Zirkzee
Köln
- 1Horn
- 19EhizibueBooked at 59mins
- 33Bornauw
- 5Czichos
- 14Hector
- 28Skhiri
- 6HögerSubstituted forBaderat 79'minutes
- 11Schindler
- 24Drexler
- 30KainzSubstituted forMeréat 65'minutes
- 15CórdobaSubstituted forTeroddeat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sobiech
- 7Risse
- 9Terodde
- 13Schaub
- 18Kessler
- 22Meré
- 27Modeste
- 35Bader
- 36Hauptmann
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, 1. FC Köln 0.
Attempt missed. Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Rafael Czichos (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München).
Matthias Bader (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafael Czichos (1. FC Köln).
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln).
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln).
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Javi Martínez.
Booking
Michaël Cuisance (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michaël Cuisance (FC Bayern München).
Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michaël Cuisance (FC Bayern München).
Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München).
Matthias Bader (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matthias Bader.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Matthias Bader replaces Marco Höger.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Michaël Cuisance (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonas Hector.
Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, 1. FC Köln 0. Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Michaël Cuisance replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Simon Terodde replaces Jhon Córdoba.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marco Höger.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rafael Czichos.