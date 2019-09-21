Granada 2-0 Barcelona: Hosts stun champions to move top of La Liga

Granada celebrate Alvaro Vadillo's penalty strike against Barcelona

Promoted Granada stunned champions Barcelona to move top of La Liga.

Ramon Azeez headed in at the back post with barely two minutes on the clock.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde introduced Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati at half-time, but Alvaro Vadillo added the hosts' second from the penalty spot after Arturo Vidal handled in the area.

The result leaves Barcelona three points behind Granada in seventh and they have now failed to score in six of their last seven La Liga away matches.

More to follow.