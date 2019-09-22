Spanish La Liga
Sevilla0Real Madrid1

Real Madrid: Benzema winner against Sevilla eases pressure on Zidane

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has scored five goals in Real's opening five La Liga fixtures

Karim Benzema's second-half header earned Real Madrid victory over Sevilla as Zinedine Zidane's side maintained their unbeaten start in La Liga.

Real, who lost 3-0 to Paris St-Germain in their Champions League opener on Wednesday, climb to second in the table to ease the pressure on their manager.

Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik denied summer signing Eden Hazard a first goal from close-range in the first half.

Meanwhile, the hosts had a late Javier Hernandez goal ruled out for offside.

It is a first defeat of the season for former Real manager Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla, who fall to fifth.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 16Navas
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 6Martins CarriçoSubstituted forNolitoat 81'minutes
  • 23Reguilón
  • 24JordánBooked at 53minsSubstituted forHernándezat 69'minutes
  • 25Reges
  • 10BanegaBooked at 26mins
  • 22VázquezSubstituted forTorresat 52'minutes
  • 19de JongBooked at 90mins
  • 5Ocampos

Substitutes

  • 8Nolito
  • 12Koundé
  • 13Bono
  • 14Hernández
  • 17Gudelj
  • 18Escudero
  • 21Torres

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 20mins
  • 5Varane
  • 4RamosBooked at 62mins
  • 23Mendy
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Bale
  • 16RodríguezSubstituted forValverdeat 76'minutes
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forVázquezat 90'minutes
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 15Valverde
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Jovic
  • 25Vinícius Júnior
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
42,354

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Sevilla 0, Real Madrid 1.

Booking

Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sevilla 0, Real Madrid 1.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a through ball.

Nolito (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Eden Hazard.

Offside, Sevilla. Nolito tries a through ball, but Chicharito is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Éver Banega.

Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Eden Hazard (Real Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Nolito replaces Daniel Carriço.

Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos with a cross.

Chicharito (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eden Hazard (Real Madrid).

Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces James Rodríguez.

Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Éver Banega with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eden Hazard (Real Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Chicharito replaces Joan Jordán.

Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 0, Real Madrid 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Booking

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jesús Navas (Sevilla).

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joan Jordán (Sevilla).

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Éver Banega.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Casemiro.

Hand ball by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao532061511
2Real Madrid5320106411
3Granada5311115610
4Real Sociedad531174310
5Sevilla531152310
6Atl Madrid531154110
7Villarreal522112848
8Barcelona521212937
9Levante52126517
10Osasuna51404317
11Getafe51317616
12Valencia512268-25
13Alavés512224-25
14Real Betis512269-35
15Real Valladolid512247-35
16Celta Vigo512236-35
17Mallorca511348-44
18Espanyol511339-64
19Eibar502347-32
20Leganés501428-61
View full Spanish La Liga table

