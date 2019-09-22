Real Madrid: Benzema winner against Sevilla eases pressure on Zidane

Karim Benzema has scored five goals in Real's opening five La Liga fixtures

Karim Benzema's second-half header earned Real Madrid victory over Sevilla as Zinedine Zidane's side maintained their unbeaten start in La Liga.

Real, who lost 3-0 to Paris St-Germain in their Champions League opener on Wednesday, climb to second in the table to ease the pressure on their manager.

Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik denied summer signing Eden Hazard a first goal from close-range in the first half.

Meanwhile, the hosts had a late Javier Hernandez goal ruled out for offside.

It is a first defeat of the season for former Real manager Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla, who fall to fifth.

More to follow.