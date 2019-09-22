Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho scores but late own-goal costs visitors

Eintracht Frankfurt lost 3-0 to Arsenal in their Europa League opener on Thursday

A late own-goal denied Borussia Dortmund victory against Eintracht Frankfurt after Jadon Sancho's strike looked to have sealed the three points.

Thomas Delaney inadvertently directed the ball into his own net from Daichi Kamada's shot with two minutes to play.

Dortmund took an early lead through Alex Witsel, but the hosts levelled through Andre Silva before half-time.

England international Sancho's close-range finish was the 19-year-old's third league goal of the season.

The late set-back leaves Lucien Favre's Dortmund third in the Bundesliga table, three points behind leaders RB Leipzig and one behind champions Bayern Munich.

Leipzig won 3-0 at Werder Bremen to reclaim top spot on Saturday, after Bayern had comfortably beaten Cologne 4-0.

Witsel's opener arrived after Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp had saved well from Sancho's initial attempt - but Dortmund failed to make their first-half dominance count as an initially lacklustre Frankfurt found themselves level at the interval.

Raphael Guerreiro did well to block Erik Durm's powerful, low shot as the hosts emerged with a new-found confidence after the break, moments before Sancho was once again denied by Trapp at close-range during a breathless period.

With his second-half strike - a straight-forward finish from Witsel's clever pass - Sancho has now been directly involved in eight goals in his last six Bundesliga appearances.

But it was ultimately not enough as the visitors failed to take the game away from their opponents.

Summer signing Thorgan Hazard dragged a shot just wide as Favre's side chased a third, but Frankfurt always believed they were still in the contest and were duly rewarded as their pressure told in the closing stages.

Delaney's late misfortune leaves Frankfurt - who lost 3-0 to Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday - in ninth place.