Glentoran: 'I'm not here to train choir boys' - manager Mick McDermott

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'm not here to train choir boys' - McDermott

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has said the club are investigating whether players "broke curfew and went out too close to a game".

"I'm not here to train choir boys, we've got 25 grown men," he said after Saturday's 2-1 win over Warrenpoint.

"We don't air dirty laundry out in the open domain."

McDermott's statement comes in the same week Glens midfielder John Herron was charged by the Irish FA over breaching betting regulations.

"Players all have issues and they all have their own lives to lead," added McDermott.

"We have strict club policies and rules, and if those rules have been broken then we'll deal with it internally, as any club would do.

"We'll take care of it, and if found to be true then the players will be reprimanded and we'll move forward."

Glentoran beat the Irish Premiership's basement side thanks to Paddy McClean's late header at the Oval.

The east Belfast side face Crusaders next weekend, who lost their first game of the season on Saturday against Coleraine.