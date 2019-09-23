Jarzinho Pieter: Curacao 'keeping strong' after death of goalkeeper - Leandro Bacuna

Leandro Bacuna joined Cardiff City from Reading in January, 2019

Leandro Bacuna says Curacao's national side are fighting to "keep strong" following the death of Jarzinho Pieter.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper was found dead in the team hotel ahead of their Concacaf Nations League match against Haiti on 9 September.

"He was a very good friend of mine. It was very sad to hear," said Cardiff City midfielder Bacuna.

"Probably it was his time. We have just got to help the family and keep strong as a national team."

Pieter, who won 12 Curacao caps, had been on the bench for their 1-0 home victory over Haiti on 7 September.

He was with the squad in Port-au-Prince for the return game when he passed away.

"It's a bit weird because no-one actually knows what happened," Bacuna added.

"We woke up in the morning and he was not at breakfast. Someone went to check on him and he was just there. It was very hard.

"We had to play the game. We chose to play in his name and do the best we could. It's just a sad story."

After his spell on international duty, Bacuna rejoined Cardiff's squad in their Midlands hotel on the eve of their 1-1 draw at Derby County on 13 September.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock bemoaned the former Aston Villa player's late return, but Bacuna played 90 minutes at Pride Park and then again as the Bluebirds beat Middlesbrough 1-0.

"It was a bit of a tough time when I came back and had to report to the hotel," Bacuna added.

"I had a few days off this week - I spoke to the gaffer."