Scottish Cup first round: Penicuik Athletic win their first game in competition in 129 years

Penicuik Athletic won their first Scottish Cup game in 129 years with a 5-1 win over Cumbernauld Colts.

Three goals in 12 first-half minutes put them on easy street and helped book the East of Scotland Premier Division side's place in the second round.

Broxburn Athletic won their first ever Scottish Cup game with a 3-2 win over East Stirlingshire.

Gala Fairydean and Stirling University, who both reached last season's third round, also made the second round draw.

The draw for the second round takes place on Sunday.