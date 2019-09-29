Women's Super League: Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 20Maier
- 15McCabe
- 6Williamson
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 10Little
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 17Evans
- 11Miedema
- 7van de Donk
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 3Mitchell
- 13Wälti
- 14Roord
- 23Mead
Brighton Women
- 1Walsh
- 19Simpkins
- 5Whelan
- 4Bowman
- 3Gibbons
- 20Williams
- 12Lundorf Skovsen
- 17Connolly
- 16Brazil
- 15Green
- 7Whelan
Substitutes
- 8Barton
- 9Umotong
- 11Nildén
- 13Harris
- 14Kerkdijk
- 21Le Tissier
- 27Le Garrec
- Referee:
- Elliot Swallow
Match report to follow.