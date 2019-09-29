Women's Super League: Birmingham City v Reading postponed

Sunday's Women's Super League game between Birmingham and Reading has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

An announcement was made at 09:45 BST, just over four hours before the scheduled kick-off time of 14:00 BST.

Persistent overnight rain left the surface unplayable. A new date for the fixture is yet to be arranged.

Blues have lost their first two league games of the season, while Reading have taken three points from their first two WSL matches this term.