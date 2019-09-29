The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenPReading WomenP
Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

Women's Super League: Birmingham City v Reading postponed

Sunday's Women's Super League game between Birmingham and Reading has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

An announcement was made at 09:45 BST, just over four hours before the scheduled kick-off time of 14:00 BST.

Persistent overnight rain left the surface unplayable. A new date for the fixture is yet to be arranged.

Blues have lost their first two league games of the season, while Reading have taken three points from their first two WSL matches this term.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton22003036
2Man City Women22003036
3Arsenal Women22003126
4Chelsea Women21102114
5Man Utd Women31022203
6West Ham Women21012203
7Tottenham Women21011103
8Reading Women210112-13
9Brighton Women20201102
10Bristol City Women201102-21
11B'ham City Women200202-20
12Liverpool Women300304-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC