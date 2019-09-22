Celtic 3-1 Kilmarnock: Neil Lennon hails his team's 'superb performance'

Media playback is not supported on this device Lennon 'didn't panic after Kilmarnock goal'

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says the 1-1 half-time scoreline "flattered Kilmarnock" after his team came from behind to claim a convincing win.

The Scottish Premiership leaders were stunned by an Eamonn Brophy opener, before easing to victory at Celtic Park with an Odsonne Edouard double and Ryan Christie's strike.

Victory keeps Celtic three points above closest challengers Rangers.

"That was an absolutely superb performance," said Lennon.

"We deserved so much more from the first half. We came in at half-time and asked guys behind the scenes how many attempts at goals we've had. It was 14 - some teams don't get that many in 90 minutes.

"You could see there was a verve and real tempo about our play. The scoreline flattered Kilmarnock at half-time. They had one real chance, if you even want to call it an attack, and a great goal from Brophy.

"The 15-20 minutes after half-time we were absolutely superb."

Fraser Forster saved a late Alan Power penalty as Lennon's team maintained their best start to a league campaign since his previous stint in charge in 2010.

"The players are doing everything we're asking of them," added Lennon, who revealed Christopher Jullien came off with a hamstring problem and Moritz Bauer suffered a twisted ankle.

"That's six wins out of six and a magnificent start to the season."