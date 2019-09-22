Dover Athletic: Club want action over 'inexcusable' racist abuse

Hartlepool United's Victoria Park

Dover Athletic have urged the football authorities to take action over allegations that striker Inih Effiong was racially abused by fans during Saturday's 2-0 win at Hartlepool.

The game was suspended for more than 10 minutes after Effiong, who had netted a first-half penalty to put the visitors ahead, was allegedly racially targeted.

In a strong statement, Dover condemned the incident as 'inexcusable'.

The club has called for a firm response from the FA and the National League.

"This is not the first time that our players and staff have had to contend with racial abuse during a National League fixture," the statement read.

"The latest events at Hartlepool were inexcusable and we will support the authorities in any way we can to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We firmly believe that action needs to be taken - to demonstrate that the football family do consider this type of intolerance to be completely unacceptable.

"Incidents of this nature cannot be ignored, too often excuses are used to downplay such events and to even pass blame back to the victim - this cannot stand."

Dover boss Andy Hessenthaler and his Hartlepool counterpart Craig Hignett both confirmed that they had spoken about taking their players off the field following the incident.

The game - which Hartlepool finished with nine men - was marred by further trouble, with a supporter invading the pitch in an attempt to reach the referee following a number of controversial decisions.