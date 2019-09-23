Best Fifa Football Awards: Lucy Bronze, Megan Rapinoe or Alex Morgan?

Marta was named the Fifa Best women's player of the year in 2018

Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan or Megan Rapinoe will be crowned Best Women's Player at the Best Fifa Football Awards on Monday night.

Brazil forward Marta won last year's award but we are guaranteed a new winner this time, with England's Bronze and USA duo Morgan and Rapinoe named as the final three.

So just how good have the three finalists been this year - and who should win the award?

Lucy Bronze

"Lucy Bronze is the best player in the world, without a shadow of a doubt - with her athleticism and quality. There's no player like her in the world."

Ask England boss Phil Neville who the winner of this year's award should be and he would appear to be in no doubt.

Neville's lavish praise of the 27-year-old defender in June followed a player-of-the-match performance against Norway, including a stunning long-range goal, as England made it into the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.

Her performances at France 2019, where she was an ever-present as the Lionesses reached the last four, earned her the Silver Ball as the tournament's second-best player.

The former Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool and Manchester City player also enjoyed a spectacular domestic season with Lyon, who she joined in 2017.

She helped her club to a fourth successive European title and picked up an assist in the final - setting up Ada Hegerberg's third goal in a 4-1 win over Barcelona.

Les Lyonnaises also lifted the domestic league title and the French Cup, with Bronze becoming the first defender to win UEFA Women's Player of the Year award in August.

Megan Rapinoe

France 2019 will go undoubtedly go down as Rapinoe's tournament.

The USA co-captain took home the trophy for the second tournament in a row. She scored the opener in the final, won the Golden Boot for being top scorer and the Golden Ball for the best player.

The 34-year-old, who finished the World Cup with six goals and three assists, also made a huge impact off the field over the summer.

She has been very vocal in her fight for equal pay for the women's team - and has also spoken out on social justice issues in the United States.

She defied US president Donald Trump, told Fifa they lack respect for the women's game and made clear her LGBTQ+ allegiance.

"Megan's a player who uses her platform and her voice in the right way and that's needed - she stands up for things," said BBC pundit and former England defender Alex Scott.

Rapinoe, who has played for seven clubs across three continents, also helped her club Reign FC into the National Women's Soccer League play-offs.

Alex Morgan

Rapinoe's international team-mate also played a key role in America's record-breaking fourth women's World Cup win.

Morgan finished level with Rapinoe on six goals and three assists for the tournament to take home the Silver Boot, only missing out on the top scoring honour by minutes per goal.

She became the second woman in history to score five goals in one game as the USA thrashed Thailand 13-0.

The 30-year-old striker headed the winner against England at France 2019, before celebrating with her now famous 'tea drinking' mime.

She was also named the CONCACAF player of 2018 for a third successive time.

The Orlando Pride player scored 18 goals in 19 appearances for her national team in 2018.