Monday's gossip column: Xavi, Keane, Mourinho, Balotelli, Sottil, Hysaj

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, who is boss of Qatari side Al-Sadd, says it would not be a problem for him to manage former team-mates such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets at the Nou Camp. (Ara, via Goal)

Tottenham sent a scout to watch Fiorentina's highly rated Italian Under-21 international winger Riccardo Sottil as they stepped up their interest in the 20-year-old. (Express)

Chelsea's hopes of signing Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj next summer could be dealt a blow with the Italian club ready to offer the 25-year-old Albanian a contract extension. (Express)

Everton manager Marco Silva has told his scouts to carry out another extensive check of RB Leipzig's Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen, 25. (Express)

Roy Keane said he was "shocked and saddened" by how bad his former club Manchester United were in their 2-0 defeat by West Ham on Sunday. (Sky Sports, via Evening Standard)

Inter Milan's 26-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku, who joined the Italian outfit from Manchester United in the summer, says the Serie A club's coach Antonio Conte is someone who "helps me every day and gives me motivation". (Metro)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Spain keeper David de Gea, 28, was "a bit lucky" to get his lucrative new deal with the club. (Sky Sports, via Mail)

About 1,000 Valencia fans protested prior to the club's game against Leganes, with the supporters unhappy at how owner Peter Lim, who co-owns Salford City, and president Anil Murthy are running the La Liga side. (Marca)

Italy striker Mario Balotelli, who could make his Brescia debut against Juventus on Tuesday, says he has "worked harder in the last month and a half" than "in a decade of my career" as the 29-year-old targets a place in his country's squad for Euro 2020. (Football Italia)