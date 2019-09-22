SWPL: Hamilton hand promotion initiative to Hearts

Hearts lead Hamilton by three points at the top of SWPL 2

Hamilton handed the SWPL 2 promotion initiative to Hearts with just six games to go after the Accies went down to a 2-1 defeat to Partick Thistle.

They had a game in hand over the league leaders, but Hamilton's defeat now leaves them on the same number of games but three points behind.

Six teams are separated by five points in the race for one promotion spot.

"Huge, huge disappointment in our performance. It's as simple as that," said Hamilton head coach Gary Doctor.

Loren Christie and Sophie Gallacher got the goals for Thistle, and they then had to hold on through seven minutes of time added on after the visitors countered through Kirstie McIntosh and then pushed for a leveller.

Kilmarnock thumped Dundee United 4-0 to keep in touch with the leading pack, but Glasgow Girls' hopes were dashed with a 1-0 loss to second-bottom St Johnstone with Nicole Carter scoring her first league goal.

Hearts were inactive with their game with Hutchison Vale postponed.

In the top flight, Hibs beat Celtic 3-0 to move second in the table and give themselves a morale booster ahead of Wednesday trip to Czech Republic for the second leg of their Champions League last-32 tie with Slavia Prague, with Grant Scott's side having the task of trying to turnaround a 4-1 deficit in that one. Jamie-Lee Napier, Rachael Boyle and Shannon Leishman got the all-important goals for Hibs.

However, they could not close the gap on leaders Glasgow City who also posted a 3-0 win over Spartans. Lucy Sinclair made her first start for the champions, and scored her first goal after 16 minutes. Hayley Lauder and Jenna Clark also scored ahead of City hosting Chertanovo Moscow on Thursday, holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg of their Champions League tie.

Rangers were 4-1 winners over Stirling University, which moved them back above Motherwell - who had defeated Forfar Farmington on Friday - into fourth.