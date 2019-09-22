Scottish Cup: Auchinleck Talbot and Cove Rangers will meet for the second year in a row

Media playback is not supported on this device Kelty Hearts 0-3 Auchinleck Talbot

Auchinleck Talbot and Cove Rangers and will meet again in the second round of the Scottish Cup after being paired together in the draw.

Paul Hartley's side travel to the Junior Cup holders, who prevailed in a replay against the Aberdeen side at the same stage of last year's competition.

Mark Wilson, who won the trophy as a player with Celtic in 2011, takes his Brechin City side to Annan Athletic.

The ties are due to take place on Saturday 19 October.

Full second round draw

University of Stirling v Linlithgow Rose

Albion Rovers v Fort William

East Kilbride v Gretna 2008

Edinburgh City v Banks O'Dee

Cowdenbeath v Broxburn Athletic

Nairn County or Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers

Rothes v Inverurie Loco Works

Spartans or Deveronvale v Queen's Park

Elgin City v Berwick Rangers

Formartine United v Gala Fairydean Rovers

Penicuik Athletic v Stenhousemuir

Annan Athletic v Brechin City

Lochee United v BSC Glasgow

Auchinleck Talbot v Cove Rangers

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Buckie Thistle

Stirling Albion v Strathspey Thistle