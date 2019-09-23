Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Lazio, Porto, Larsson, Ayr, Southend

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers winger Brandon Barker has revealed he ignored interest from "three or four" clubs in the English Championship to sing up at Ibrox from Manchester City this summer. (Evening Times)

Porto could look to avoid the partial closure of their stadium when they face Rangers in the Europa League by claiming that fans were chanting "monkey" as Young Boys' Jean-Pierre Nsame was about to take a penalty because that is the nickname of the Porto Ultras leader, Fernando Madureira. The Portuguese club have been accused by European governing body Uefa of racism. (Daily Record)

Delighted Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has praised the form of Alfredo Morelos and believes the penny has now dropped for the Colombian striker, who has improved his discipline this season and scored in Sunday's 4-0 win away to St Johnstone. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits he has struggled to juggle Alfredo Morelos, who scored his side's opening goal away to St Johnstone on Sunday, and Jermain Defoe, who came on to hit the net twice in Perth, while keeping both strikers happy. (Daily Express)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says a half-time dressing-room inquest from manager Steven Gerrard helped them score four goals in the second half away to St Johnstone on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien has insisted he's "all good" despite limping off with a hamstring injury during Sunday's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)

Celtic's Neil Lennon disputed the first yellow card of his managerial career but said he is delighted the rules have been changed to allow coaches and managers to be warned in this manner rather than sent straight to the stands thanks to new International Football Association Board guidelines. (The National)

Celtic winger James Forrest was gutted not to match his brother Alan's feat of scoring a rare headed goal - in Ayr United's win over Alloa Athletic on Saturday - when he had an effort blocked by goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu before Ryan Christie followed up to score in Sunday's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. (The Herald)

Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi has no intention of quitting after his side were heavily criticised after a disappointing week in which they lost 2-1 to Serie A minnows Spal and by the same scoreline in Celtic's Europa League group, against Cluj in Romania. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic legend Henrik Larsson, who recently left Helsingborgs after a poor season in his native Sweden, was in attendance as Southend United earned three points away to MK Dons on Sunday, the former striker being The Shrimpers' key target for the manager's job after Keith Poole left. (Evening Times)