Irish Premiership: 'Everybody will be in the mix this season' - Kearney

Coleraine players celebrate after Eoin Bradley scores direct from a free-kick against Crusaders

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney believes a host of teams could be in the mix to win the Irish Premiership title this season after watching his side see off leaders Crusaders 4-2 on Saturday.

The Bannsiders are three points behind the Crues but are the only remaining unbeaten team in the league.

"There's so much quality in this league you could see it being a season where everybody beats everybody," he said.

"The queue to get into the top six is big, never mind anything else."

"You look at the league and it's crazy. I think everybody will be in the mix this season. It's got that look about it.

"You have clubs with a lot of backing behind them and a lot of good players across the league," added Kearney, whose side host Larne at Ballycastle Road next Saturday.

'Every point valuable'

After seeing his side taste defeat for the first time in the top flight this campaign in the battle of the top two, Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter agreed that there are "at least six teams who could probably win the league this year".

"You've got 38 games to try and win the title and every point is valuable. You've got to fight for every single point you get," argued the Crues manager.

"It's a long campaign ahead - we're just getting started and there are lots of very, very good teams. I don't underestimate any of them.

Michael Ruddy shows his disappointment after Crusaders lose to Coleraine

"As well as at least six teams who could win the league, the remainder are very capable of beating you on their day. That will be the shape of the league this season."

Next up for the north Belfast outfit is a home game against Glentoran and Baxter is pleased to see the beginnings of a revival in the fortunes of Saturday's opponents.

"The status of Glentoran FC is phenomenal and they have a huge support. When they are going well they bring such a flavour to our game locally.

"It's good to see them rejuvenated and getting back in the mix. They have been in the shadows for far too long," he said.