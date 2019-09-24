Sierra Leone's David Simbo happy to play in non-Fifa Northern Cyprus

Sierra Leone's David Simbo is not concenred about playing in a nation

Sierra Leone defender David Simbo says he is happy to be playing in the non-Fifa member country of Northern Cyprus.

The 29-year-old recently joined Northern Cypriot top-flight side Baf Ulku Yurdu FC on an 18-month deal as a free agent after his contract with Turkish lower division side Adana Kiremithanespor ended last season.

Northern Cyprus is a de facto state only recognised by Turkey but considered as part of Republic of Cyprus by the rest of the international community.

Their national teams and clubs can not take part in Fifa-recognised competitions because they are not affiliated to the world football's governing body.

However Simbo is not concerned by that status and it will not affect his career nor his chances of playing international football for Sierra Leone.

"I think where I play should have nothing to do with my international career with Leone Stars," Simbo told BBC Sport.

"Come to think of it Sierra Leone is not like Ghana, Mali, Senegal to name a few that have lot of options when it comes to selecting players that are playing in Fifa recognised competitions like the Uefa Champions and Europa leagues.

"How many Sierra Leone players are there that play in the European competitions? Only Umaru Bangura who featured in the Europa League last season with FC Zurich.

"So all we need are players playing week in and week out in their respective leagues so that they'll be fit and ready whenever called upon to play for the national team.

"And that is what I have been doing all these years for the national team and I have always been in good shape."

Simbo, who made his senior national team debut in 2005 at a regional tournament in Guinea, has been playing regularly for Leone Stars for almost a decade now.

Northern Cyprus no different

However he was not considered by the new Leone Stars coach Sellas Tetteh for their two back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Liberia early this month.

Simbo says he is in touch with the Ghanaian who is having his second stint in charge of Sierra Leone.

"I'm keeping in touch with coach Tetteh since his return to the national team and I have a good relationship with him," he continued.

"I don't think travelling out of Northern Cyprus will be problem for me because the country is close to Cyprus (an independent nation) where I can fly to Sierra Leone at anytime I want or I can fly to Istanbul and then fly to my country."

Sierra Leone's next engagements are their first 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Lesotho at home and away to Benin in November.

Simbo started his career with Sierra Leonean giants Mighty Blackpool and has also had stints with clubs in Sweden, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Belarus and Turkey before moving to Northern Cyprus last month.

He is adamant that playing in Northern Cyprus is the same as anywhere else.

"I have played in countries that are members of Fifa like Sweden, Saudi Arabia and Belarus to name a few, It is just the same football," he said.

"What I'm concerned about now is the level of the league and what I have seen since joining my new club has been encouraging. I feel motivated.

"I believe the top-flight here in Northern Cyprus is better than the lower leagues in Turkey that I was playing in last season. What is also important for me for now is to be playing week in and week out."

Simbo has already made his league debut for Baf Ulku Yurdu to become the first Sierra Leonean international to play in Northern Cyprus.