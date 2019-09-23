Ross Embleton: Leyton Orient boss to step down and revert to assistant's role

Ross Embleton has guided Leyton Orient to three wins from their opening 12 games in all competitions this season

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton will step down from his position to revert back to his former role of assistant coach.

The decision comes after the League Two club said they would appoint a new head coach "in the coming weeks".

Embleton, 37, was named interim head coach in June shortly after the death of manager Justin Edinburgh.

"We've tried to find normality in the way we've come to work every day and we've started to find that," he said.

"From a personal perspective, after what happened in the summer and the situation that everyone found themselves in, I felt it was the right thing for me to step forward and take responsibility.

"It was on the terms of trying to find stability for the football club again. Have we achieved that? I think we have."

Embleton has guided Orient to two League One wins from their opening 10 games of the season, with the club 21st in the table.

The club say Embleton will continue to manage the team in the coming games until a replacement is appointed.