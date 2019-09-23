Jersey Bulls fitness is key difference - Gary Freeman

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman left his role at local side St Peter to take over as the club's first manager

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman believes that his sides fitness levels will be key to keep up his side's good form throughout the season.

The Bulls beat Eversley and California 5-1 on Saturday - their eighth win from eight games since coming into existence at the start of this season.

"Our fitness does show at this level," Freeman told BBC Sport.

"It looked like a comfortable victory, but there were a few late goals because our fitness pulled us through."

The island side are seven points clear at the top of the Combined Counties League Division One and have scored 36 goals and conceded just three.

Top scorer Karl Hinds found the net twice, whilst Daryl Wilson, Luke Campbell and the latter's nephew, Sol Solomon all got on the scoresheet on Saturday after the Bulls had gone behind to the first home goal they had conceded in a competitive match.

Freeman added: "It's crucial (having such a big squad). The players accepting that they won't play every week is the challenge, but it always helps to have such willing, quality players to pick from."