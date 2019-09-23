Tony Vance praises Guernsey FC players after win at Sittingbourne

Tony Vance has been Guernsey FC manager since the club was formed in 2011

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he cannot believe how well his side have done after a seven-game run of away matches ended with a third victory.

They have lost just one of the seven games and Seb Skillen's last-minute goal saw them beat Sittingbourne 1-0.

Work on the Footes Lane's athletics track means Guernsey's first home game is on 6 October against VCD Athletic.

"I don't think anyone would have thought we'd have come out of this in such a positive manner," Vance said.

"I'm thinking about asking if we can switch the home game in two weeks to being away because we're enjoying them so much," he jokingly added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

The Green Lions have been poor travellers in the past few years - they won just four times on their travels last season and five in 2017-18.

"It concludes this run of seven away games when the lads have done fantastically well," added Vance.

"Last year or the year before we would have lost all these games, so the boys have come a long way. There's a lot of belief."