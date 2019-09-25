Women's Champions League: Manchester City 4-0 Lugano (11-1 agg)

By James Law

BBC Sport

Janine Beckie completes her hat-trick
Janine Beckie got the better of two defenders before powering home her hat-trick goal

A hat-trick from Janine Beckie helped Manchester City to a 4-0 second-leg win over Lugano to seal their place in the Women's Champions League last 16.

Leading 7-1 from the first leg, City picked up where they left off in Switzerland - Beckie lifting over the keeper after a pass from Keira Walsh.

The Canada striker got on the end of a low Walsh pass to make it 2-0 and later lashed in to complete her treble.

Sub Pauline Bremer rounded the keeper to wrap up an 11-1 aggregate victory.

Last season's Swiss league runners-up offered little resistance, with City manager Nick Cushing able to take off Walsh and England skipper Steph Houghton on the 55-minute mark, shortly after Beckie's third goal.

The result means City better their efforts in the competition last season, when they were knocked out in the last 32 by Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, England winger Nikita Parris scored twice as holders Lyon thrashed Russian side Ryazan 7-0 to complete a 16-0 aggregate victory.

Both City and Lyon will be seeded in Monday's last-16 draw, with the games to be played on the 16-17 and 30-31 October.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 25th September 2019

  • Slavia Prague WomenSlavia Prague Women5Hibernian LadiesHibernian Ladies1
  • Man City WomenManchester City Women4Lugano WomenLugano Women0
  • BIIK Kazygurt WomenBIIK Kazygurt Women2RSC Anderlecht LadiesRSC Anderlecht Ladies0
  • Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines7Ryazan WomenRyazan Women0
  • Fortuna Hjørring WomenFortuna Hjørring Women2Vllaznia FemraVllaznia Femra0
  • VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies5Mitrovica WomenMitrovica Women0
  • Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino2Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile1
  • FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies0Göteborg WomenGöteborg Women1
    FC Bayern München Ladies win on away goals
  • FC Twente WomenFC Twente Women1St. Pölten-SpratzernSt. Pölten-Spratzern2

