Celtic have 'nothing to fear' in Europa League, says goalkeeper Fraser Forster

Fraser Forster says Celtic "have nothing to fear" in their bid to qualify from their Europa League group.

The Scottish champions drew 1-1 away to Ligue 1 Rennes last week in a group also containing CFR Cluj and Serie A giants Lazio.

Romanians Cluj knocked Celtic out of Champions League qualifying.

"There's nothing to be afraid of," said the Celtic keeper, who has returned to Celtic on loan from Southampton.

"We were very much in the game [against Rennes] and on another day maybe we win that game.

"There's no reason we can't be really positive and try to pick up a lot of points. Whether away to Cluj or Lazio or at home, we have nothing to fear."

Cluj come to Celtic Park next week less than two months on from a 4-3 win in Glasgow that sent Celtic tumbling into Europa League qualifying for the second season running, with Cluj then losing their Champions League play-off.

However, despite the quick rematch, Forster, who was still with his parent club at that time, insists the fixture is not about avenging pain inflicted last month.

"On another day we would have beaten them and gone through to the Champions League," he explained.

"It's been and gone. I don't think there's a score to settle. It's just a case of us going out and knowing what we want to do and the levels we have set.

"If we do that I'm confident we will get a positive result."