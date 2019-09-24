Tuesday's gossip column: Sterling, Pogba, Rapinoe, Maddison

Real Madrid are monitoring a future move for Manchester City's 24-year-old England forward Raheem Sterling, who has scored seven goals in eight games for club and country this season. (El Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United have opened talks with midfielder Paul Pogba over a new contract. The 26-year-old France international has two years left on his deal at Old Trafford. (Times - subscription required)

Liverpool are interested in signing Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison, 22, in January. (Star)

Meanwhile, the Reds are close to agreeing a club record kit deal with Nike from the start of next season. (Telegraph)

Barcelona are considering a deal to sign 34-year-old Reign FC winger Megan Rapinoe. The United States international won the women's player award at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan on Monday. (ESPN)

Bayer Leverkusen's Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, who has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, has been valued at £90m. The 20-year-old scored 17 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances last season. (Sun)

'We have a unique opportunity to use this game to actually change the world for better' Rapinoe wins at the Best Fifa Football Awards

West Ham have put plans to secure a naming rights deal for London Stadium on hold until the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are preparing for a busy January transfer window, with Newcastle's English midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, and Red Bull Salzburg's 19-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland the top targets. (Manchester Evening News)

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is second favourite to become the next Premier League manager to be sacked - behind Everton's Marco Silva. (Sun)

Chelsea's Brazil forward Willian is being monitored by Juventus, who could move for the 31-year-old when his contract expires next summer. (Tuttosport, via Sky Sports)

The Blues are hopeful England Under-21 defender Fikayo Tomori, 21, will agree a new five-year contract in the next few weeks. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus' Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, is hoping to secure a move to the Premier League in January. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

AC Milan have made Tottenham's 26-year-old Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier a transfer target (Sport Mediaset, via Teamtalk)

Manchester United are expected to announce record annual revenues in excess of £615m on Tuesday. (ESPN)

Aston Villa and West Brom are interested in Coventry's 19-year-old English left-back Sam McCallum. (Football Insider)

Chelsea fans say the unfurling of a Eden Hazard banner before Sunday's game against Liverpool was a mistake as the club inadvertently gave supporters the wrong banner to display. (Standard)

Peterborough United have offered Thomas Cook employees free tickets for Saturday's home game against AFC Wimbledon following the collapse of the travel firm, whose head office is based in the city. (Mail)

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 20, could make his first-team debut against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, three months after a bike accident left the Irishman with broken wrist. (Goal)