Celtic v Partick Thistle
-
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 30Frimpong
- 33Elhamed
- 35Ajer
- 15Hayes
- 21Ntcham
- 42McGregor
- 27Elyounoussi
- 18Rogic
- 16Morgan
- 10Bayo
Substitutes
- 4Hendry
- 8Brown
- 11Sinclair
- 22Edouard
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 49Forrest
- 67Forster
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 2Williamson
- 4O'Ware
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 7Cardle
- 16Palmer
- 8Bannigan
- 15Robson
- 14Gordon
- 9Miller
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 5Hall
- 12Cole
- 18Mansell
- 23De Vita
- 24Kakay
- 43Saunders
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
