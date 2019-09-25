Scottish League Cup - Quarter-final
Celtic19:45Partick Thistle
Venue: Celtic Park, Scotland

Celtic v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Celtic

  • 1Gordon
  • 30Frimpong
  • 33Elhamed
  • 35Ajer
  • 15Hayes
  • 21Ntcham
  • 42McGregor
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 18Rogic
  • 16Morgan
  • 10Bayo

Substitutes

  • 4Hendry
  • 8Brown
  • 11Sinclair
  • 22Edouard
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 49Forrest
  • 67Forster

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 2Williamson
  • 4O'Ware
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Cardle
  • 16Palmer
  • 8Bannigan
  • 15Robson
  • 14Gordon
  • 9Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 5Hall
  • 12Cole
  • 18Mansell
  • 23De Vita
  • 24Kakay
  • 43Saunders
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match report to follow.

Top Stories