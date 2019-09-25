Hearts 2-2 Aberdeen (AET 3-0 on pens): Levein's side into League Cup semis

Hearts came from behind twice before winning on penalties

Aberdeen scored two penalties in normal time - but missed three in the shootout - as they were beaten by Hearts in a dramatic Scottish League Cup quarter-final at Tynecastle.

Sam Cosgrove twice gave the visitors the lead but missed his third spot-kick of the game after efforts from Steven MacLean and Craig Halkett in stoppage-time forced the tie into extra time.

Niall McGinn and Bruce Anderson also falters from the spot before Aidan Keena scored for Hearts to set up a last-four meeting with Rangers.

The result further eases the pressure on Tynecastle manager Craig Levein after his side's Edinburgh derby victory over Hibs on Sunday.

But it denies Aberdeen a third League Cup semi-final appearance in four seasons.

Hearts recover from mistakes to prosper

Hearts's derby win was their first league victory since March and injected some much-needed confidence into the side after a lengthy period in the doldrums. And that was evident from the first blow of the whistle in this tie.

Uche Ikpeazu burst through the heart of the Aberdeen defence and thundered in a shot that beat goalkeeper Joe Lewis but crashed off the underside of the crossbar. Then, seconds later, Ryotaro Meshino tricked his way into the box and found space to find the target but Lewis punched clear.

Hearts' issues this season have been at the back and, once again, they paid the price for slackness in defence. Christophe Berra, who by his own admission has struggled in recent weeks, failed to clear and bundled Ryan Hedges to the ground just inside the 18 yard box. Cosgrove made no mistake from the spot as Aberdeen took the lead they barely deserved.

Hearts responded well, though, and equalised thanks to some hapless defending by the visitors. Mikey Devlin should have dealt with Loic Damour's cross but the ball skidded off his head and into the path of the unmarked MacLean, who had time to pick his spot.

Again, though, Hearts paid the price for sloppy defending. Damour was the culprit this time with a careless challenge on James Wilson, and Cosgrove again punished the home side from 12 yards. All this inside the opening 31 minutes.

The criticism the home fans have piled on the Hearts players at Tynecastle of late has been merited, but on this occasion their desire and passion to get back in the game could not be questioned.

Glen Whelan was pulling the strings in midfield, while Meshino, MacLean and Ikpeazu were causing all sorts of problems. That said, Lewis was rarely troubled and indeed it was Aberdeen who came close to adding to their lead through Greg Leigh.

With five minutes left, Levein ushered central defender Halkett forward to join Ikpeazu. And, just as fourth official Greg Aitken indicated five minutes of stoppage time, the equaliser came. The ball was played deep into the box by Jake Mulraney and Halkett beat everyone to head in from eight yards.

Into extra-time and chances were at a premium. When McGinn ghosted in at the front post and connected with Leigh's cross, the visitors looked sure to regain the lead but ball struck the upright.

And so to penalties. Cosgrove blasted Aberdeen's first over the crossbar, as did McGinn. Whelan and Michael Smith scored for Hearts and, when Anderson's attempt was saved by Joel Pereira, that gave Keena the chance to seal Hearts' place at Hampden.

Man of the match - Craig Halkett

It would have been easy to choose Cosgrove after he despatched his first two spot kicks with some certainty, and team-mates Leigh, Andy Considine, and Lewis Ferguson were rock solid.

Whelan put in another terrific shift in midfield for Hearts, while Ikpeazu, MacLean and Meshino showed the type of play that made the home fans rise to their feet. But the award must go to Halkett. Ushered forward in the final minutes, he scored a priceless goal to keep Hearts in the competition.

'We had Hearts right where we wanted them' - reaction

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "It was far too exciting for my liking. I'm thrilled to bits for everyone that is associated with the club and the supporters were brilliant.

"That two games in a row where we've had to dig really deep to get anything. They were two really important matches and they showed great character. I'm just hoping that's us back on track."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Any defeat in the cup is hard to take. I thought my team were good value in the game.

"It's unusual for us to not win a penalty shootout. I think we've won every one since I've been here and this is the first one that we haven't won. There's no blame on those boys."