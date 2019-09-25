Kilmarnock 0-0 Hibs (AET 4-5 on pens): Heckingbottom's side into League Cup semis

Hibernian players rushed to celebrate with goalkeeper Chris Maxwell after his decisive save

Ten-man Hibernian edged out Kilmarnock on penalties to book a Scottish League Cup semi-final against holders Celtic.

The win, sealed when Chris Maxwell saved Niko Hamalainen's sudden-death spot kick, eased the pressure on heach coach Paul Heckingbottom and earned embattled Hibs' second semi-final in the competition three years.

Hibs created few chances during the 120 minutes and lost Ryan Porteous to an extra-time red card, but they prevailed 5-4 in the shoot-out after the tie ended goalless.

Dom Thomas had struck the bar for Kilmarnock during extra time and Stephen O'Donnell, Stuart Findlay and Eamonn Brophy all squandered big chances for Angelo Alessio's men.

The victory was a much-needed tonic to Sunday's Edinburgh derby loss for Heckingbottom, whose side are 11th in the top flight and have not won a league game since the opening day.

Their last-four hopes were placed in jeopardy when Oli Shaw's penalty was saved after Scott Allan had scored Hibs' first.

But Stevie Mallan, then captain Paul Hanlon, scored before O'Donnell struck a post for Kilmarnock. Tom James and Rory McKenzie traded goals to take the shootout to sudden death, and after Joe Newell netted, Hamalainen's effort was saved by Maxwell.

Kilmarnock made to pay for missed chances

There was a bright opening to a mammoth encounter as Laurentiu Bransescu thwarted a dangerous low cross from Glenn Middleton, then after neat link-up play, Maxwell tipped O'Donnell's effort from the edge of the area round his left-hand post.

It soon became rather hectic in a midfield battle where neither side dominated and tasty tackles flew in.

Hibs' best chance of the first half fell to Mallan, who scored a rocket against Hearts on Sunday. Christian Doidge teed up the midfielder but his left-foot effort flew wide.

Kilmarnock, by contrast, threatened from set-pieces. Dario del Fabro headed over from Chris Burke's free-kick. Stuart Findlay nodded Harvey St Clair's corner goalless but Porteous turned it behind.

The pace of the game increased early into second half but the lack of guile in the final third meant there were few clear-cut chances.

It took a header from substitute Shaw to bring out the first real test for Branescu when he had to react quickly to tip over the striker's looping effort.

The hosts' best opportunity of the second half fell to Brophy as he tried to lob Maxwell - who was 16 yards off his line - on the counter-attack. Alan Power found the striker with a delicate pass on the right 30 yards out. Brophy spotted Maxwell's goal was exposed but his angled effort dipped inches over with the goalkeeper scrambling.

Extra time beckoned and Kilmarnock's threat grew. Thomas hit the bar, Del Fabro shot wide from six yards out. In the final minute, Porteous was dismissed for a rash tackle and O'Donnell headed into the side netting when it looked easier to score.

That miss, and his subsequent failure from the penalty spot, topped off a disappointing night for the Scotland international.

Tempers flared at Rugby Park as Hibernian's Ryan Porteous was dismissed for a rash tackle

Man of the match - Alan Power

You might think goalkeeper Maxwell should get the award for saving the vital penalty, but that would not reflect the best performer over the 120 goalless minutes.

That man was Power, outstanding throughout in the Kilmarnock engine room, not just with his ability to break up play and thwart Hibs building momentum, but also through his creativity.

He was always available when a team-mate was under pressure and never once gave the ball away. No matter how congested the midfield became, he would always find a way of getting out of difficult situations with ease.

'We deserved to go through' - reaction

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "It's the worst way to lose the game. We created more than Hibernian and we deserved to go through. We accept the result, but we are disappointed.

"We have another game on Saturday and after 120 minutes, it is very difficult. But tomorrow we will see if the players have any problems and then we prepare for Ross County."

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom: "You'll never hear me blame bad luck. If things are going against you, you have to work harder.

"We've been getting punished for little spells of naivety, not conceding many shots on target but they're still going in. There were a couple of moments that didn't get punished, and they have been."