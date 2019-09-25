Match ends, Kilmarnock 0(4), Hibernian 0(5).
Kilmarnock 0-0 Hibs (AET 4-5 on pens): Heckingbottom's side into League Cup semis
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Ten-man Hibernian edged out Kilmarnock on penalties to book a Scottish League Cup semi-final against holders Celtic.
The win, sealed when Chris Maxwell saved Niko Hamalainen's sudden-death spot kick, eased the pressure on heach coach Paul Heckingbottom and earned embattled Hibs' second semi-final in the competition three years.
Hibs created few chances during the 120 minutes and lost Ryan Porteous to an extra-time red card, but they prevailed 5-4 in the shoot-out after the tie ended goalless.
Dom Thomas had struck the bar for Kilmarnock during extra time and Stephen O'Donnell, Stuart Findlay and Eamonn Brophy all squandered big chances for Angelo Alessio's men.
- Hibs to face holders Celtic in last four
- We have turned a corner - Heckingbottom
- Reaction & as it happened
The victory was a much-needed tonic to Sunday's Edinburgh derby loss for Heckingbottom, whose side are 11th in the top flight and have not won a league game since the opening day.
Their last-four hopes were placed in jeopardy when Oli Shaw's penalty was saved after Scott Allan had scored Hibs' first.
But Stevie Mallan, then captain Paul Hanlon, scored before O'Donnell struck a post for Kilmarnock. Tom James and Rory McKenzie traded goals to take the shootout to sudden death, and after Joe Newell netted, Hamalainen's effort was saved by Maxwell.
Kilmarnock made to pay for missed chances
There was a bright opening to a mammoth encounter as Laurentiu Bransescu thwarted a dangerous low cross from Glenn Middleton, then after neat link-up play, Maxwell tipped O'Donnell's effort from the edge of the area round his left-hand post.
It soon became rather hectic in a midfield battle where neither side dominated and tasty tackles flew in.
Hibs' best chance of the first half fell to Mallan, who scored a rocket against Hearts on Sunday. Christian Doidge teed up the midfielder but his left-foot effort flew wide.
Kilmarnock, by contrast, threatened from set-pieces. Dario del Fabro headed over from Chris Burke's free-kick. Stuart Findlay nodded Harvey St Clair's corner goalless but Porteous turned it behind.
The pace of the game increased early into second half but the lack of guile in the final third meant there were few clear-cut chances.
It took a header from substitute Shaw to bring out the first real test for Branescu when he had to react quickly to tip over the striker's looping effort.
The hosts' best opportunity of the second half fell to Brophy as he tried to lob Maxwell - who was 16 yards off his line - on the counter-attack. Alan Power found the striker with a delicate pass on the right 30 yards out. Brophy spotted Maxwell's goal was exposed but his angled effort dipped inches over with the goalkeeper scrambling.
Extra time beckoned and Kilmarnock's threat grew. Thomas hit the bar, Del Fabro shot wide from six yards out. In the final minute, Porteous was dismissed for a rash tackle and O'Donnell headed into the side netting when it looked easier to score.
That miss, and his subsequent failure from the penalty spot, topped off a disappointing night for the Scotland international.
Man of the match - Alan Power
You might think goalkeeper Maxwell should get the award for saving the vital penalty, but that would not reflect the best performer over the 120 goalless minutes.
That man was Power, outstanding throughout in the Kilmarnock engine room, not just with his ability to break up play and thwart Hibs building momentum, but also through his creativity.
He was always available when a team-mate was under pressure and never once gave the ball away. No matter how congested the midfield became, he would always find a way of getting out of difficult situations with ease.
'We deserved to go through' - reaction
Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "It's the worst way to lose the game. We created more than Hibernian and we deserved to go through. We accept the result, but we are disappointed.
"We have another game on Saturday and after 120 minutes, it is very difficult. But tomorrow we will see if the players have any problems and then we prepare for Ross County."
Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom: "You'll never hear me blame bad luck. If things are going against you, you have to work harder.
"We've been getting punished for little spells of naivety, not conceding many shots on target but they're still going in. There were a couple of moments that didn't get punished, and they have been."
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 12Branescu
- 2O'Donnell
- 26Del Fabro
- 17Findlay
- 14Hämäläinen
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 15El MakriniSubstituted forThomasat 94'minutes
- 29BurkeBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMcKenzieat 86'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 9BrophySubstituted forSowat 89'minutes
- 25St. ClairSubstituted forMillarat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hendrie
- 4Bruce
- 7McKenzie
- 11Millar
- 23Thomas
- 24Koprivec
- 28Sow
Hibernian
- 28Maxwell
- 17James
- 25PorteousBooked at 120mins
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 20HallbergSubstituted forNewellat 84'minutes
- 6VelaBooked at 109mins
- 7HorganSubstituted forShawat 70'minutes
- 14Mallan
- 19MiddletonSubstituted forAllanat 70'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 9DoidgeBooked at 78minsSubstituted forJacksonat 120+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 11Newell
- 18Jackson
- 22Kamberi
- 23Allan
- 32Shaw
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 4,780
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away21
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Kilmarnock 0(4), Hibernian 0(5).
Penalty saved! Niko Hämäläinen (Kilmarnock) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(4), Hibernian 0(5). Joe Newell (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(4), Hibernian 0(4). Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(3), Hibernian 0(4). Tom James (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty missed! Still Kilmarnock 0(3), Hibernian 0(3). Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(3), Hibernian 0(3). Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(3), Hibernian 0(2). Liam Millar (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(2), Hibernian 0(2). Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(2), Hibernian 0(1). Dom Thomas (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Oli Shaw (Hibernian) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(1), Hibernian 0(1). Osman Sow (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Hibernian 0(1). Scott Allan (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Kilmarnock 0, Hibernian 0.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Kilmarnock 0, Hibernian 0.
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Attempt missed. Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Adam Jackson replaces Christian Doidge.
Booking
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) is shown the red card.
Liam Millar (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Joe Newell.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Josh Vela (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Vela (Hibernian).
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dom Thomas (Kilmarnock) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Oli Shaw.
Second Half Extra Time begins Kilmarnock 0, Hibernian 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, Kilmarnock 0, Hibernian 0.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Dario Del Fabro.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.