Livingston 0-1 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side through to semi-finals

A deflected goal from Glen Kamara proved enough to take Rangers through

Rangers will play in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals for a fourth consecutive season after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Livingston.

Glen Kamara's fifth-minute strike was enough to earn Steven Gerrard's side a battling victory against their Scottish Premiership rivals.

Livingston, who lost 3-1 at Ibrox earlier this month, were never out of the game, but struggled to cleave out goalscoring chances. And Rangers held firm to earn a place in November's semi-finals against Hearts.

A tepid, nervy performance from Gerrard's side

Gerrard was adamant that the League Cup was a top target for his side and after just five minutes it seemed clear for all to see when they went ahead. Nicky Devlin cleared a cross only as far as Glen Kamara and his curling effort found the net with the help of a deflection off the knee of the on-rushing Devlin.

Livingston had lost just two of their opening 11 games and the goal seemed to do little to deter the hosts. At times, they were overly physical, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo sustaining head injuries and Connor Goldson the victim of a late challenge by Lyndon Dykes.

It clearly discomfited Rangers, who struggled to add to Kamara's opening goal. Half chances came in the form of an Alfredo Morelos shot and a curling effort from Scott Arfield, but Matija Sarkic was rarely troubled in goal.

The visitors' unease was most evident in the final minutes of the half when Keaghan Jacobs ran on to a Dykes flick, skipped past Filip Helander, and shot just past Allan McGregor's left-hand post. Then, Dykes again thundered through the middle and seemed to have the better of Helander before he was challenged by the Swede. Referee Don Robertson deemed it a clean tackle amid uproar from the home fans.

The theme continued after the interval. Devlin shot wide, then Dykes took advantage of a punt up the park to find space and time to run through on goal. But the 23-year-old tried to chip McGregor and lofted the ball over the bar.

Rangers did have opportunities to kill the tie, though. Morelos and Sheyi Ojo - twice - had chances failed to take them and Livingston offered one final scare just after the interval when Aymen Souda struck the frame of the goal.

At full-time Gerrard marched on to the park with feedback for a few players he would have undoubtedly expected more from. Much better will be required in future games.

Man of the match - Lyndon Dykes

BBC Scotland's Chick Young at the Toni Macaroni

It's seldom that the losing team provides the man of the match. And while Sheyi Ojo's afterburner pace wooed a vote or two in his showing for Rangers, it was the Livingston striker who caught my eye.

I know. His team lost and he failed to score - cold statistics- but Dykes tormented Rangers ' central defenders. He is big and strong and athletic.

Livingston deserved at least extra time and in Keaghan Jacobs they had another class act.

Rangers reach the semi-finals, but bigger clubs than the West Lothian club will have taken note of Dykes.

'Key decisions went against us' - reaction

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "I thought we deserved to win. If you take away a sloppy minute when people weren't being responsible and doing their job, we dominated for large spells.

"The key decisions went against us. It's a bitter one to take because I thought we were excellent."

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister speaking to BT Sport: "I thought we dug in well. It was very difficult. It wasn't pretty on the eye, but we've ground out a result and now we go to Hampden."

"Lyndon Dykes caused us problems the whole evening. He's very awkward to play against. Livingston have a style and a system and they stick by it and they're good at it."