Slavia Prague 5-1 Hibernian Ladies (9-2 agg): Scots out of Champions League

By Andrew Southwick

BBC Scotland in Prague

Hibs lost the first leg 4-1 at Easter Road

Hibernian Ladies crashed out of the Women's Champions League at the last 32 stage after a 5-1 defeat to Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic.

Trailing 4-1 from the first leg, Hibs fell behind at Sinobo Stadium within five minutes through Petra Divisova.

Amy Gallagher levelled but Tereza Kozarova scored twice and Katerina Svitkova and Tereza Szewieczkova heaped more misery on the Scottish side.

It leaves Glasgow City as Scotland's sole representatives.

The Scottish champions host Chertanovo Moscow on Thursday holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Slavia had lost just two of their 12 knockout ties at home in this competition - Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, as well as four-time winners Lyon, had all left Prague without a win.

And Slavia - who have reached the quarter-finals three times in the last four years - showed their class on a difficult night for last season's SWPL runners-up.

Top Stories