Carabao Cup third round: Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd play on Wednesday

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the Premier League and take on League One Milton Keynes Dons on Wednesday

Tottenham suffered a shock exit from the Carabao Cup as they lost at League Two Colchester on penalties - and Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United will be looking to avoid similar embarrassment.

Eight teams are already into the last 16, and another eight will join them on Wednesday. BBC Sport takes a look at some of the stand-out matches.

'Excited, but not worried'

MK Dons v Liverpool (Wednesday, 19:45 BST)

Liverpool, top of the Premier League after six wins out of six, play at League One MK Dons in the first meeting between the sides.

"It's an occasion, an opportunity just to play and enjoy it and not have the pressure of necessarily being expected to win," said MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale.

"In front of 30,000 people in your home stadium against the European champions, what can possibly go wrong? As I'm saying it, I'm now getting nervous! Let's just enjoy it.

"How do I feel about it? Excited, but I'm not overly worried about it."

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could make his first appearance since the Community Shield on 4 August after recovering from a groin problem.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, who was named as coach of the year at the Best Fifa Football Awards on Monday, is expected to pick a number of youngsters, with 19-year-old striker Rhian Brewster in contention to make his debut.

'A fixture everyone has been looking forward to'

Manchester United v Rochdale (Wednesday, 20:00 BST)

Manchester United are another side to be facing third-tier opposition as Rochdale make the short trip to Old Trafford.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without Marcus Rashford (groin) and Anthony Martial (thigh), although Mason Greenwood is fit against after missing the West Ham match with tonsillitis.

Seventeen-year-old Mason Greenwood scored his first competitive goal for Manchester United in their 1-0 win over Astana in the Europa League last Thursday

Midfielder Paul Pogba is expected to play some part after being out for three weeks because of an ankle injury.

Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy, whose side are 17th in League One, said: "It's a huge honour to take the club into that stadium in a fixture that everybody has been looking forward to since the draw was made."

The only previous meeting between the teams was in 1986 in the FA Cup third round, with United winning 2-0 at Old Trafford.

'If we can stay in the game for 20 minutes, you never know'

Chelsea v Grimsby Town (Wednesday, 19:45 BST)

Frank Lampard won the League Cup twice as a player with Chelsea, and his first game in this competition as manager is a home match against Grimsby Town, who are ninth in League Two.

Lampard took Derby into the fourth round last season by beating Manchester United on penalties before losing against his current club in the last 16.

Chelsea went on to reach the final, when goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted, but lost 4-3 on penalties to Manchester City.

Grimsby are aiming to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2001-02, when they stunned Liverpool at Anfield with a 120th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory.

Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown told the club website: "I do expect them to have a lot of the ball and I expect us to do a lot of defending.

"We'll have a few things we can throw at them - we've got a few tactics that I'm sure will be implemented. If we can stay in the game for the first 20 minutes then you never know."

Other matches

League One Burton, semi-finalists last season, entertain Bournemouth, while West Ham and Sheffield United take on third-tier opposition in the shape of Oxford United away and Sunderland at home respectively.

Wolves, 19th in the Premier League, play their 14th match in two months when they face Reading, who are just above the relegation zone in the Championship.

Brighton take on Aston Villa in the only all-Premier League tie.

Villa have not lost to Brighton since 1980, while the Seagulls are aiming to reach the fourth round for only the second time in 40 seasons.

Teams already into the last 16

Arsenal, Colchester United, Crawley Town, Everton, Leicester City, Manchester City, Southampton and Watford.

The draw for the last 16 will take place after the MK Dons v Liverpool match, with the ties to be played in the week commencing 28 October.

Tuesday's results

Wednesday's fixtures