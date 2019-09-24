Women's Premiership: Linfield boss Lewis says title-chasing Blues 'have to produce the goods'

Linfield lost 1-0 to rivals Glentoran in Saturday's Irish Cup final

Linfield manager Phil Lewis says his players have 'no option' but to get over the disappointment of losing the Women's Irish Cup final as they look to retain their Premiership title.

Linfield missed out on the cup after losing 1-0 to Glentoran at Windsor Park on Saturday night.

But Lewis says they must forget that defeat by beating Derry City to clinch their fourth successive league title.

"In my opinion we're the best team in the league," said Lewis.

"So it's whether they can produce the goods on the night. They're disappointed at the minute, but I remember the disappointment from last year.

"We have to get them up - they've no option."

Linfield travel to Derry City on Wednesday night needing to win by seven clear goals to pip Sion Swifts to the title.

The Swifts finished their league campaign with a 13-0 victory over Derry on Wednesday.

Linfield could become the first team to clinch four successive titles, with Glentoran and Lisburn Distillery Predators the other sides to have won three in a row.

"At the end of the day, they want to win the league," added Lewis.

"Sion have given us a challenge by scoring so many goals but we'll see what Wednesday brings."

Blues punished for slow start

Lewis said Linfield paid for a slow start in the Irish Cup final as Glentoran struck the winner after just five minutes through Emma McMaster.

"We conceded an early goal and it took us quite a while to recover from it," added Lewis.

"I thought we eventually recovered well and went on to get a foothold in the game.

"At half-time, we thought we should be able to dominate because I thought we were stronger possession. We just weren't able to get the penetration and the final ball.

"Maybe there was a bit of fatigue from midweek, it's hard to know."