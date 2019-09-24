BBC Scotland channel to show Bonnyrigg Rose v Buckie Thistle in Scottish Cup

From the section

Bonnyrigg Rose reached the fourth round in 2016-17's Scottish Cup

The Scottish Cup second-round tie between Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and Buckie Thistle will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel.

The match will take place on Friday, 18 October, with a 19:05 kick-off.

Lowland League leaders Rose overcame another Highland League side Fraserburgh in the last round while Buckie defeated Civil Service Strollers.

The other second-round ties will be played on 19 October.

Second-round draw

University of Stirling v Linlithgow Rose, Albion Rovers v Fort William, East Kilbride v Gretna 2008, Edinburgh City v Banks O'Dee, Cowdenbeath v Broxburn Athletic, Nairn County or Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers, Rothes v Inverurie Loco Works, Spartans or Deveronvale v Queen's Park, Elgin City v Berwick Rangers, Formartine United v Gala Fairydean Rovers, Penicuik Athletic v Stenhousemuir, Annan Athletic v Brechin City, Lochee United v BSC Glasgow, Auchinleck Talbot v Cove Rangers, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Buckie Thistle, Stirling Albion v Strathspey Thistle