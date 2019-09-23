Irish Premiership: Linfield up to fifth after beating Carrick Rangers 3-0 at Taylor's Avenue

Linfield are seven points behind leaders Crusaders with three games in hand

Linfield recovered from a shaky start to earn a hard-fought 3-0 win over Carrick Rangers at a rain-soaked Taylor's Avenue.

Niall Quinn netted a fine solo goal at the end of a first half in which Carrick caused the Blues problems.

Reece Neale headed Kirk Millar's free-kick into his own net after 66 minutes before Mark Stafford added a third.

David Healy's men move up to fifth on 12 points from five games while Carrick remain 10th on six points.

The champions struggled with the conditions early on, as Carrick defender Daniel Kelly headed over from a corner after just two minutes.

Mark Stafford, a regular dangerman at Linfield set-pieces, should have opened the scoring when he headed Quinn's corner wide with goalkeeper Aaron Hogg flat-footed.

The experienced centre-half was at fault moments later when his under-cooked backpass gifted Stewart Nixon a golden opportunity. Carrick's hat-trick hero from last week could only fire into the side-netting, however, having rounded Ferguson.

Chris Rodgers also spurned an opportunity for Carrick when he lifted his shot well over the bar and it proved costly when Quinn weaved his way through a couple of tackles to slot the ball into the far corner with his weaker right foot.

Perhaps spurred on by some choice words from David Healy at half-time, Linfield pushed hard for a second goal after the break, with Quinn seeing his left-footed drive cannoning back off the crossbar.

Shayne Lavery also headed against the bar before Carrick's Neale was left ruing his bad fortune at both ends.

First, he came agonisingly close to netting the equaliser when his shot skimmed past the post after being found by Michael Smith. Just four minutes later, he could only flick Millar's driven free-kick into the far corner of his own net.

Stafford headed Millar's free-kick past Hogg to seal the points for Linfield on 76 minutes.

It was an important victory for Linfield, who move up to fifth and seven points behind leaders Crusaders with three games in hand, while Carrick pass up the opportunity to move above Glenavon into ninth.

The Blues host Glenavon on Saturday while Carrick travel to Stangmore Park to take on Dungannon Swifts.