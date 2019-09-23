Diarmuid O'Carroll: Former Irish League striker appointed Motherwell U18 boss

O'Carroll came out of retirement for a spell with Dungannon Swifts last season

Former Cliftonville and Crusaders striker Diarmuid O'Carroll has been appointed as the new Motherwell Under 18s manager.

O'Carroll had been managing Glentoran Women before leaving to take up a coaching role in Las Vegas in June.

After beginning his playing career at Celtic, O'Carroll won the Irish Premiership title twice with both the Reds and the Crues.

"I'm really happy to be at Motherwell," O'Carroll told the club website.

"I'm joining a great coaching staff and I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"Once the opportunity arose, I knew it was one I wanted to take. This club has an exceptional pedigree of developing young talent, and I hope to play my part in helping the next generation come through."

The Scottish Premiership side are managed by former Northern Ireland international Stephen Robinson.

"Diarmuid is an excellent addition and we are very much looking forward to working with him," said.

"We conducted a robust process with the appointment, which included a practical session on the park with our players, and we are excited by what he can bring to the group."