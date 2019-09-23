Common Goal: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes 1% salary pledge

Jurgen Klopp has joined American Megan Rapinoe in Juan Mata's Common Goal charity initiative

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said he is a "member of the Common Goal family", where footballers and coaches donate 1% of their salary to charity.

Klopp, 52, made the announcement during his speech as he collected the men's coach of the year prize at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan, Italy.

Common Goal is an initiative that was set up by Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in August 2017.

Klopp reportedly earns about £10m per year.

"I'm really proud and happy that I can announce that from today on I am a member of the Common Goal family," said Klopp.

Having then received a round of applause, the German added: "A few people obviously know [about] it - if not, Google it. It's a great thing."

However, the Common Goal website crashed moments after Klopp's pronouncement.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager becomes the first Premier League boss to join the charitable cause, which aims to help "generate social change and improve lives".

The website was back online soon after and a list of members includes American Megan Rapinoe, who won the women's player of the year award, and also her international team-mate Alex Morgan, who had been nominated for the same prize.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels and Brighton defender Leon Balogun are the only Premier League players to have signed up.

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini, Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, Real Zaragoza midfielder Shinji Kagawa and RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann are listed as backing the initiative, as are Manchester United Women's manager Casey Stoney and England women's goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.